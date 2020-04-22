New Mother’s Day Book Released to Rescue Moms Going “Quarantine Crazy” While Stuck at Home with Kids & Husband Author's Portrait

Coronavirus Makes Every Day Mother's Day, Says the Author!

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, DC photographer and writer Jake McGuire’s entertaining new book honoring Mothers for Mother’s Day has evolved into a sanity rescue for all moms quarantined at home with too many chirping chicks in the nest.

McGuire created the book as a low-cost, safe, digital download on Amazon Books, as a Best Mother’s Day gift for mothers and for all those who appreciate their mother’s life time of sacrifices.

“The wickedly entertaining book, originally designed to amuse mothers on their big day of the year, has been corralled by the corona chaos,” says McGuire, “so it has taken a whirlwind new life providing laugh-out-loud moments for moms overwhelmed by underfoot kids, couch potato husbands, in-laws, barking dogs, 24-hour cable coverage, and little Johnny cascading toilet paper rolls down the stairs……Look, mom, Niagara Falls!”

As a sanity saver, the book is a timely gift to moms, girlfriends, or sisters as it is short, sweet, and easy-to-read, making it a perfect substitution for a therapy couch, or chasing needy–or horizontal–house husband out the door with a 12 gauge!

The book is full of “out-side-the-box-mother, raising-five-kids-inside-the-house” levity so it provides comic relief from the current corona chaos, says McGuire. It covers his childhood years where his mother was an artist by day, and a prankster who played tricks on their neighbors by night.

“She was a rebel who distrusted politicians, clergy and anyone wearing a robe–even on Halloween,” he says, “and–amazingly¬–she still surprises us with an occasional visit from the grave. Really, see page 55!”

The low-cost book is available on Amazon ($4.99) for easy digital downloads and can even be purchased in quantities as gifts for friends and family stuck at home. (A print version is now available, too). For more details, visit’s McGuire’s website: https://www.dcjakemcguire.com/

Or go directly to Amazon books at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0874JXVLR?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860



