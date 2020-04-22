Parma Summer School 2020 'One Health' to be held online

The 2020 edition of the Parma Summer School, organised by EFSA and the School of Advanced Studies on Food and Nutrition of the University of Parma, in collaboration with the Catholic University Sacro Cuore of Piacenza, will be delivered as a virtual event on 9-10 June 2020.

The Parma Summer School is an opportunity for early-career researchers to learn from some of the most prominent experts in the field of One Health.

The One Health concept, which recognises that human, animal and environmental health are tightly connected, is a topic of global significance. Trends such as climate change, growth of human population, expansion of international travel and trade etc. have increased the relevance of this multidisciplinary approach.

The current COVID-19 outbreak makes this topic more relevant than ever. It is in this context that EFSA's Scientific Committee has decided to hold the event online.

The event will allow participants to attend lectures, interact directly with speakers and engage in live sessions. Registration is now closed.

More information about the school and the programme are available on the Parma Summer School website.