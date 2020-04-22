PandaDoc Earns 2020 Top Rated Award From TrustRadius for Electronic Signatures

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc , the leading document automation software for small and medium sized businesses, today announced that it has been recognized by TrustRadius with a 2020 Top Rated Award for Electronic Signatures.



The recognition comes on the heels of PandaDoc’s recent launch of the Free eSign product, a free eSignature solution launched to help keep business doors open and deals coming in through the COVID-19 crisis. The forever free product allows companies to upload, send and collect signatures on an unlimited number of documents for an unlimited number of users.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the TrustRadius community for electronic signatures,” said Mikita Mikado, CEO and co-founder of PandaDoc. “Electronic signatures have become essential for today’s remote workforce and will continue to be an important tool as businesses adjust to a new normal. We’re proud to offer a solution that is already helping thousands of companies and tens of thousands of remote workers.”

One customer review that contributed to this distinction states,

“PandaDoc is great for taking your most used templates/forms/contracts and creating custom documents that look good and are easy to fill out. I strongly recommend it for anyone in sales who has to regularly fill out documents with the same information. It's also useful for anyone in an administrative setting who has to regularly fill out forms. It's particularly useful if you need signatures and would like to have analytics on how your document is being used and read.” – Small business owner

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, the Top Rated Awards have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. A detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners can be found here .

About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, and Rembrandt Venture Partners, over 17,000 customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, sales teams can provide their customers a more professional, timely, and engaging experience, which led to over $20B in closed deals in 2019. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions, and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use over 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.

