Trex Brand Strength Reinforced by Two High-Profile Industry Reports

Decking Leader Sweeps Builder Brand Use Study and Tops Green Builder Media Brand Index

/EIN News/ -- WINCHESTER, Va., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The composite decking category has never been more competitive, but there’s no question as to which brand industry professionals prefer most. Trex, the leading manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, surpassed all others in recent studies conducted by two of the industry’s leading media outlets.



For the third time, Trex swept Builder magazine’s annual Brand Use Study, outranking all other brands across every aspect measured in the composite/PVC category. Additionally, in an unprecedented 10-year streak, Trex has been named the “greenest” decking in the latest Green Builder Media Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand also received the best Brand Index score for the decking category – a new addition to the Green Builder program for 2020.

“All of this wonderful recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the opinions and preferences of trade professionals and industry insiders who not only use our products but who influence the decisions of others,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. “For more than 25 years, we have built a strong reputation with the trade community by continually delivering on our brand promise of performance, innovation and aesthetics. We have worked hard to maintain that legacy and are extremely proud to be considered the brand of choice in this category that Trex invented.”

Trex Sweeps Builder Magazine Brand Use Study

Each year, the Builder Brand Use Study gauges the attitudes and preferences of U.S. builders, developers and contractors as they relate to products they recognize, use and trust most. More than 1,000 respondents participated in the latest survey. For the 13th consecutive year, Trex was ranked No. 1 by trade professionals for “brand familiarity,” “brand used in the past two years” and “brand used most.” The brand also earned the highest rating for “overall quality” in the latest study, marking the third time Trex has swept the entire composite/PVC category.

Among the factors influencing brand selection were product performance, warranty, product availability, ease of installation, product price, reputation, manufacturer/dealer relationships and product sustainability. According to the results of the 2020 study, Trex was cited by 88% of respondents as the brand with which they are most familiar. More than two-thirds (69%) indicated that they have used Trex decking over the past two years and nearly half (47%) cited Trex as the brand they specify and use most. In fact, Trex received more than twice the votes of its nearest competitor as the decking brand used most by trade professionals.

The results of the 2020 Builder Brand Use Study are highlighted in the April 2020 issue of Builder magazine and posted to the magazine’s website at builderonline.com .

Trex Tops Green Builder Media Brand Index and Named “Greenest Decking”

For the 10th consecutive year, Trex has been named the “greenest” decking in one of the industry’s most respected surveys – the Green Builder Media Readers’ Choice Awards. Trex is the only composite decking manufacturer to hold this title since the program began in 2009, underscoring the brand’s leadership and strong preference among eco-conscious architects, builders and contractors.

Additionally, Trex received the best score in the decking category in the new Green Builder Media Brand Index. Designed to evaluate brand position in the marketplace, the Brand Index integrates purchase preferences, brand sentiment and reader data merging macro market trends from COGNITION Smart Data with micro user-specific results from the long-running Readers’ Choice survey. Based on these combined factors, the award recognizes the most sustainable, innovative, highest performance brands across a wide spectrum of building product categories.

“The readers of Green Builder are progressive early adopters and influencers in their communities,” noted Adkins. “This recognition reinforces that our products and our company’s core values continue to resonate with those who understand the importance of environmentally conscious building.”

Built on green values, Trex offers eco-friendly decking and outdoor living products that endure – without leaving a lasting impact on the environment. The entire high-performance Trex decking portfolio – including Trex Transcend®, Trex Select® and Trex Enhance® – is manufactured from 95% recycled materials, making Trex a smart choice for environmentally conscious builders and homeowners. For more than 25 years, Trex decking has been made from a combination of reclaimed wood and polyethylene plastic film (recycled from industrial packaging as well as common household items such as grocery bags, newspaper sleeves and bubble wrap). In fact, Trex is one of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America, repurposing more than 1.5 billion plastic bags each year in the making of its products.

Last year, this commitment to sustainability earned Trex recognition as an Eco Leader – the highest honor awarded by Green Builder Media, North America’s leading media group focused on green building and responsible growth.

The Green Builder Media Brand Index top brands and 2020 Readers’ Choice selections are showcased in the March/April issue of Green Builder magazine and online at GreenBuilderMedia.com .

For more information about Trex’s high-performance, eco-friendly products, visit trex.com .

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as an environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Tyler Lyon or Sara Tatay

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

tlyon@lcwa.com or statay@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5698fa60-a4b0-4f5d-af91-f387b036798f

Green Builder Brand Index Trex received the best score in the decking category in the new Green Builder Media Brand Index.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.