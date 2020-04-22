Breaking: Church, Louisville, KY Mayor Reach Agreement in Dispute Over Drive-in Church Services

/EIN News/ -- Agreement allows On Fire Christian Church to hold drive-in church services; church attacked by vandals over weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, First Liberty Institute, WilmerHale, and Swansburg & Smith, PLLC, on behalf of their client On Fire Christian Church, and Louisville, Kentucky Mayor Greg Fischer reached an agreement that will allow the church to hold drive-in services consistent with CDC guidelines.

“We are grateful to Mayor Fischer and Louisville city officials who worked with us to ensure their policies are both consistent with the Constitution and the CDC’s guidelines,” said Roger Byron, Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “During this challenging time, we need to see more of this kind of cooperation between government officials and the religious community.”

“We are pleased that the mayor was willing to work together with our client to find a solution that protects religious liberty exercised in a responsible manner,” said Matthew Martens, partner at WilmerHale. “Like everyone, On Fire Christian Church looks forward to the day when they can meet together in-person again without being restricted to their cars.”

On Fire Christian Church in Louisville, Kentucky has been hosting drive-in church services in its parking lot for several weeks consistent with the CDC’s guidelines. In addition to cars being parked six feet apart, all congregants remain in their cars with windows no more than half open for the entirety of the service. On the Saturday prior to Easter, U.S. District Court Judge Justin Walker granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) that prevented enforcement of an order blocking On Fire’s plans for a drive-in service, saying it violated the Free Exercise clause “‘beyond all question.’”

This past weekend, vandals attacked the church, leaving nails at the entrance/exit area of the church property while the Sunday drive-in worship service was underway.

Byron added, “The members of On Fire Christian Church are saddened by this crime. We hope today’s agreement will end the violence against the church.”

About First Liberty Institute

First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org

Direct: 972-941-4453



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.