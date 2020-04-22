Micron’s Low-Power DDR5 DRAM Boosts Performance and Consumer Experience of Motorola’s New Flagship Edge+ Smartphone

Collaboration key to unlocking the full potential of 5G in mobile devices

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho and CHICAGO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), together with Motorola, today announced integration of Micron’s low-power DDR5 (LPDDR5) DRAM into Motorola’s new motorola edge+ smartphone, bringing the full potential of the 5G experience to consumers. Micron and Motorola worked in close collaboration to enable the edge+ to reach 5G network speeds that require maximum processing power coupled with high bandwidth memory and storage.



With 12 gigabytes (GB) of industry-leading Micron LPDDR5 DRAM memory, motorola edge+ delivers a smooth, lag-free consumer experience. The new phone takes advantage of the faster data speeds and lower latency of 5G to increase the performance of cloud-based applications such as gaming and streaming entertainment.

“Our collaboration with Motorola on its flagship smartphone highlights the importance that mobile device manufacturers are placing on next-generation memory solutions that provide higher performance and richer consumer experiences,” said Dr. Raj Talluri, senior vice president and general manager of the Mobile Business Unit at Micron. “This announcement underscores how the mobile industry is coalescing behind Micron’s LPDDR5 for 5G flagship smartphone designs.”

Micron and Motorola Deliver Next-Gen Smartphone Features

Whether for photography, gaming, streaming or just browsing the web, consumers demand performance from a flagship smartphone, not delays. Micron’s LPDDR5 memory in the motorola edge+ unleashes more features to consumers:

Professional photography: The motorola edge+ has one of the most advanced, professional camera systems on a smartphone today. From its 108MP Quad Pixel main sensor (the highest resolution ever in a smartphone) and high-res optical zoom to its industry-leading advanced video stabilization, the phone was designed to capture the moment as users intended. Micron’s LPDDR5 memory provides a performance buffer that improves image processing to provide a seamless latency-free user experience.

The motorola edge+ has one of the most advanced, professional camera systems on a smartphone today. From its 108MP Quad Pixel main sensor (the highest resolution ever in a smartphone) and high-res optical zoom to its industry-leading advanced video stabilization, the phone was designed to capture the moment as users intended. Micron’s LPDDR5 memory provides a performance buffer that improves image processing to provide a seamless latency-free user experience. Enhanced gaming: Motorola is introducing a new gaming feature called Moto GameTime on several smartphones this year. The feature automatically blocks interruptions and gives users access to game-enhancing apps and tools. Micron’s LPDDR5 memory provides higher bandwidth and lower power consumption, enabling consumers to enjoy an improved mobile gaming experience.

Motorola is introducing a new gaming feature called Moto GameTime on several smartphones this year. The feature automatically blocks interruptions and gives users access to game-enhancing apps and tools. Micron’s LPDDR5 memory provides higher bandwidth and lower power consumption, enabling consumers to enjoy an improved mobile gaming experience. Immersive entertainment: Powered by Micron’s LPDDR5 memory, Motorola’s flagship phone can completely immerse consumers in their favorite movies, TV shows and games. Stretching 6.7 inches and wrapping nearly 90 degrees around both sides, the “endless edge” display delivers breathtaking scenes and enhances the viewing area for better mobile entertainment. Adding to the visual mobile entertainment experience is high-quality audio. The motorola edge+ has two powerful stereo speakers that deliver deeper bass and crisp, clean vocals, even at higher volumes.

“Consumers continue to seek faster, more efficient and higher performing smartphones, and together with Micron, we’ve created a device that answers these needs,” said Jeff Snow, head of Premium & Flagship Product at Motorola. “From a more immersive display and crisper audio to professional-grade image processing, integrating Micron’s LPDDR5 memory into the motorola edge+ has allowed us to create a seamless consumer experience that is uniquely its own.”

Micron’s LPDDR5 DRAM Memory Delivers for the Mobile Industry — And Beyond

Designed to address the growing demand for higher memory performance and lower energy consumption across a wide array of markets beyond just mobile — including automotive, client PCs and networking systems built for 5G and AI applications — Micron’s LPDDR5 DRAM memory includes these features and benefits:

Bandwidth boosted by more than 50% to accelerate the performance of next-generation flagship smartphone capabilities such as 5G and AI.

More than 20% power efficiency as compared to LPDDR4, enabling flagship smartphones to operate longer between charges. As more advanced features are added to medium- and high-end smartphones, the constant demand for battery power continues to increase.

Micron’s advanced 1y nanometer node in 12GB capacity and at a data speed of 6.4Gbps improves overall DRAM design, which enables the next-generation features available on the edge+ smartphone.

To learn more about Micron’s LPDDR5 memory, visit https://www.micron.com/products/dram/ lpdram .

For more information about the motorola edge+ phone, visit: www.motorola.com/us/smartphones-motorola-edge-plus/p

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit www.micron.com .

© 2020 Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Motorola

Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo, and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets.

MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2020 Motorola Mobility LLC.

Micron Media Relations Contact Erica Pompen Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (408) 834-1873 epompen@micron.com Micron Investor Relations Contact Farhan Ahmad Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (408) 834-1927 farhanahmad@micron.com Motorola Media Relations Contact Sarah Cooney Motorola Mobility, LLC +1 (773) 860 8712 scooney@motorola.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.