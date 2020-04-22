Bardavon Health Innovations Announces Therapy Services Pathway to Optimize Treatment

/EIN News/ -- Overland Park, KS, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC, announces our Therapy Services Pathway to optimize treatment for injured workers during this pandemic and beyond. Our Therapy Services Pathway ensures patients are placed on the proper treatment approach given their unique situation, whether in-clinic, telerehabilitation (telerehab), or blended.

Bardavon assures that even with telerehab therapy, our Payor and Provider partners receive the same quality, service, and reporting they have always received. Therapy Services Pathway puts patients on the best possible path for healing and return to full-duty work.

The Bardavon Therapy Services Pathway takes into consideration the potential for exposure to COVID-19, patient age, comorbidities, job demands and comfort with in-clinic attendance.

“Bardavon partners trust us to place the injured worker at the center of all we do. The Bardavon Therapy Services Pathway is simply an extension of our patient-centered approach,” said Dorothy Riviere, Chief Clinical Officer for Bardavon. “Our intimate knowledge of patient treatment outcomes and comorbidities allows us to use this clinical data to guide us in setting the patient on the path that is right for their particular case.”

The Bardavon National Quality Provider Network will continue to treat using the same Workers’ Compensation best practices our clients expect and will continue to document in bNOTES® and bNOTES Connect™, sending near real-time notes while collecting valuable data. The Bardavon Therapy Services Pathway is one of many tools our Provider Partners can use to optimize treatment.

For more information about the Bardavon Therapy Services Pathway, email clinicalconsulting@bardavon.com.

Attachment

Matthew Condon Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC 913-236-1020 mcondon@bardavon.com Dorothy Riviere Bardavon Health Innovations, LLC 913-236-1020 driviere@bardavon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.