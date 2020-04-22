National Police Federation Asks for Participation in RCMP #WearRedFriday

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Police Federation (NPF), working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), are organizing events for a day of mourning in the wake of the tragic loss of Constable Heidi Stevenson and the many other innocent victims killed in Nova Scotia on April 19.



Canadians from coast to coast are being asked to wear something red and share pictures, videos, and messages of support online using the hashtag #WearRedFriday this Friday, April 24.

“This was an unimaginably tragic event that underscores the very real risk that our RCMP Members face when they go to work everyday to protect our communities,” said Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation. “Our hope is that this small gesture will help unite Canadians in a show of support for the RCMP and the families of all the victims of this tragic event.”

The NPF and RCMP are currently organizing small events of remembrance with Members in compliance with physical distancing best practices in communities around the country to mourn the loss of 23-year veteran Constable Heidi Stevenson and all victims.

“These are unusual times, as physical distancing and restrictions on gatherings make it harder to gather together and mourn as a nation,” added Sauvé. “In better times, we would be able to come together in great numbers to show our appreciation, and so we hope by wearing red together on Friday we can mourn these senseless losses and show all the families that we care.”

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019, and its elected national Board of Directors confirmed in early 2020. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada, the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP members.

The NPF will focus on improving public safety in Canada by negotiation the first-ever Collective Agreement for RCMP officers, and on increasing resources, equipment, training and supports for our members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and support for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/ .

Media contact:

Brian Sauvé

President

National Police Federation

bsauve@npf-fpn.com

604-861-2684

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c56405f5-47fc-4b17-aee0-43cd3b97b42e

#WearRedFriday Canadians are being asked to wear something red and share pictures, videos, and messages of support online using the hashtag #WearRedFriday on Friday, April 24.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.