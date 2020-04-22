Coronavirus - Malawi: Daily Update 22 April 2020
New Cases - 5
Total Confirmed Cases - 23
Total Active Cases - 17
Total Recovered - 3
Number of Tests Conducted -519
Total Deaths - 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
