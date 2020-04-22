Just In Time for Earth Day, STEEPED Coffee is Fully Compostable

Steeped Coffee Announces Entire Single-Serve Brewing Method is Certified Compostable

SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day Steeped Coffee , known for its award-winning single-serve brewing method featuring sustainable packaging, is proud to announce that their entire brewing method has been certified fully compostable. From the outside Guilt-Free Packaging to the inner non-GMO Full Immersion Filter, the Steeped Brewing Method not only uses renewable plant-based materials, but is fully compostable to ensure that our sacred coffee rituals go unnoticed by the next generation.Since launch, Steeped Inc. a Certified B Corp, has sought to answer the environmental dilemma created by non-recyclable brewing machines and billions of coffee pods that accumulate in the world’s landfills every year.“Since 2009, so many plastic pods have been used that if placed side-by-side, they would wrap around the planet over 130 times,” says Josh Wilbur, Steeped’s Founder and CEO.Steeped Coffee is one of the only brewing methods that doesn’t require a machine, grinder, or special equipment to prepare premium coffee. Brewed similar to tea, Steeped Bags only need water to make a simple cup of specialty coffee.After years of development, the current version of Steeped Guilt-Free packaging utilizes renewable materials that pair high performance with the ability to safely break down per current compostability standards.“We are constantly looking at every element of our company’s footprint, while also preserving coffee quality and freshness,” says Wilbur. “We continue to learn and innovate to improve all of the materials within the Steeped Brewing Method as a top priority — not an afterthought.”Through licensed partnerships, Steeped, Inc. is expanding the positive impact of its fully compostable brewing method to over 125 specialty coffee roasters around the globe. Steeped, Inc. has also recently launched a Steeped Packaging division offering compostable packaging to other sustainably-minded packaged goods companies.Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, it now includes events coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 countries. The day is meant to celebrate clean air, land, and water, and to help raise awareness for environmental issues.Earth Day reminds us that we all have a part to play when it comes to preserving the world we live in, and Steeped encourages everyone to only leave 'actual' footprints when enjoying a simple cup of coffee, wherever the journey may lead. Steeped Coffee is hand-roasted in small batches and available in Light, Medium, Dark, French Roast, and Decaf Blends. Coffee Packs, subscriptions, and gear are available at Steepedcoffee.com. Steeped Coffee can also be delivered to you or a friend with Amazon Prime on Amazon.com/steepedcoffee.About Steeped CoffeeSteeped, Inc. based in Santa Cruz, California, is a Certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation focused on every detail from farm-to-cup and beyond, to bring people the most convenient, high quality, ethically sourced, and sustainably packaged products available. Steeped Coffee is the new standard for single-serve coffee that combines both convenience and quality all within Guilt-Free Packaging. The proprietary Steeped Brewing Method delivers 100% freshly roasted, precision ground, and nitro-sealed specialty coffee pre-portioned within Steeped Full Immersion Filters. Steeped Coffee is the simplest way to make a perfect cup of coffee by just adding water, with no machine needed.Steeped Coffee is available on Amazon with Prime Free Delivery, through premium environmentally conscious supermarkets, luxury hotels, and offices with craft coffee services. Through licensed partnerships, Steeped, Inc. works with over 125 specialty coffee roasters to share its technology and brewing method around the globe. For more information, visit steepedcoffee.com/packaging. For business inquiries, contact sales@steepedcoffee.com or visit steepedcoffee.com/business.



