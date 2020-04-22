Snapt Launches Nova, A Centrally Managed, Kubernetes Native ADC 2.0 Solution

Nova features disruptive licensing, treating ADCs as services, enabling the true potential of hyperscale, AI based scaling and security

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snapt , an application delivery controller (ADC) company, today announced the general availability of Snapt Nova , which includes a Load Balancer, Web Accelerator, Web Application Firewall and GSLB. Nova simultaneously deploys, configures and controls, one to one-millions of worker ADCs across any cloud and/or platform in 20 to 60 seconds. Nova runs a truly distributed, east-west architecture and treats ADCs as code, not devices. Nova saves, on average, 30% on cloud spend and up to 70% with realtime AI-based scaling across any clouds. Nova represents the next generation, ADC 2.0.



“Nova is the first ADC solution to overcome the challenges of hyperscale networks with global reach,” said Snapt CTO Dave Blakey. “Following successful alpha and beta launches, we are thrilled to bring a groundbreaking product like Nova, the first and only ADC to incorporate AI-based security and scaling, to market. Nova makes hyperscale a reality and represents a sea change in how DevOps and ITOps teams can manage their networks.”

Nova is a centrally managed, any platform Load Balancer/ADC management and app visibility platform.

Driven by the rise of Kubernetes (K8S), cloud-native applications, microservices and hyperscale architectures, networks are bigger and more globally distributed than ever. Nova addresses the unique challenges arising from microservices architectures, including East-West load balancing with a lightweight footprint, broad compatibility and open APIs. Now, DevOps teams can ensure the availability of the services they manage, and benefit from detailed monitoring and analytics, self-managing and self-scaling components, and the ability to make changes easily in a controlled environment.

Nova resides in the control plane, allowing for the centralized orchestration and management of any number of ADCs; this enables full automation including instantiation, scaling, recovery and more. Nova is a cloud-native, fully-hosted ADC solution that runs natively in the web browser, requiring no on-premises installation. It integrates directly with public cloud environments to instantiate ADCs into various networks, and supports native service discovery on Kubernetes, Docker, Rancher, Consul and others.

According to ETR’s Director of Research, Sagar Kadakia, ETR data continues to illustrate a steady migration toward cloud native Application Delivery for modern solutions architectures and robust growth predictions with the ADC market. Based on recent interviews with Snapt CEO, Dave Blakey, ETR’s event-based research team adds that Nova’s ADC-as-a-service is positioned advantageously with DevOps and solutions architects given the company’s cloud agnostic, centrally managed and scalable solution.

With versatility that enables it to run in multiple locations and in any combination of clouds, containers and VM simultaneously, Nova integrates with popular cloud providers including Amazon EC2, Microsoft Azure and DigitalOcean. Additionally, Nova delivers the scalability and agility demanded by the times we are in, but it was forged from a fundamental commitment to digital disruption.

DigitalOcean’s partnership with Snapt features Nova in the DigitalOcean Marketplace, which presents DigitalOcean customers with a focused ecosystem of partner-built 1-Click Apps — pre-configured software and infrastructure stacks running on DigitalOcean.

“By listing Snapt’s solution on Marketplace, we make it even easier for DigitalOcean to provide its community of four million developers with the tools they need to easily scale, secure, accelerate and monitor their applications,” said John Gannon, Manager Marketplace & Ecosystems at DigitalOcean.

Nova users can get started with the Community Edition free of charge and without capacity limits when connected to five or fewer network nodes. Additionally, Nova’s licensing model is as scalable as its technology: Customers are charged only for the nodes they connect to Nova, and only for the time that they use them (counted in “Node-hours”).

“We set up Nova’s pricing structure to be as flexible as possible so no one pays for something that they don’t need,” said Blakey. “It’s also on-demand, consumption-based and multi-platform. For example, if a customer pays $99 a month for a single node and runs it for five hours in total during a month, they will be charged 67 cents. This means your ADC is billable on the same terms as your cloud storage and compute resources.”

As a reminder, Snapt is committed to helping businesses navigate the new challenges of COVID-19 to keep the economy going. Snapt is offering a 30% discount and free set-up support to NPOs, SMMEs, healthcare organizations, government agencies, educational facilities and any vulnerable entity affected by COVID-19. To learn more and get started, visit https://nova.snapt.net/ .

About Snapt

Snapt develops modern, software-only solutions for application delivery (including load balancing, web acceleration, caching and WAF ) that are built for any platform, any network, and any scale. Snapt is a venture-funded, privately held company based in San Jose, CA. https://corp.snapt.net/ .

Media Contact:

Paul Wilke

Upright Communications

simplelegal@uprightcomms.com

415-215-8750



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.