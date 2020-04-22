John Glenn Partners with Andrea and Camille Favilli in Animation Endeavor

John Glenn, Andrea and Camille Favilli Collaborate to create animated family shows.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Glenn and Andrea and Camille Favilli are partnering together to create a slate of family-friendly animated shows.With over 20 years of experience, John Glenn is a Hollywood screenwriter, producer, and director who has developed, sold, and produced dozens of projects and worked with every major network and studio.Andrea and Camille Favilli are the founders of Favilli Studio, a multi-disciplinary entertainment design studio known for their expertise as creative strategists, story tellers and designers on projects in N. America, Europe and Asia. Select clients include The World Economic Forum, The Walt Disney Company and Universal Creative.The trio met in the summer 2019. The couple intrigued Glenn, due to their unique backgrounds as artists, designers, and storytellers, with every piece of work they do being infused with art.“I’ve been involved in animation previously, but have always wanted to take a deeper dive into it professionally, in particular with the current demand for family content,” says Glenn.“Andrea and Camille were transitioning from their focus in entertainment tourism design (theme parks and resorts) and turning back toward the IP/original content space.”The partnership, to be called IG2F Animation, will essentially act as an IP incubator harnessing the skills of not only writers, but designers, animators, and artists. Borrowing from Andrea Favilli’s experience at Walt Disney Imagineering, the EPIC ROOM will serve as the model 1G2F’s creative development. The trio’s mission is to be a source for quality family entertainment that expresses a hopeful and excited point of view about the future.John, Andrea, and Camille feel that 2020 is the perfect time for the partnership to emerge.“2020 feels a lot like the end of the Roaring 20s,” says Andrea Favilli. “At that time, predictions of the new decade (1930s) were grim. But Walt Disney understood that people — especially families — were scared of the future. That they needed an escape. They needed hope. We believe we’re in similar times, but also times with too much choice, too many shows, characters and brands that seem only half-crafted.”The partnership will work to create beauty in art by putting the story and characters first with content that is both trustworthy, entertaining, and consistent.



