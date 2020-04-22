European meat produced with care for the environment

The welfare of livestock animals and the protection of the environment may soon become the key factor in consumer choices.

Regulations on the production of meat, particularly at the raising stage, are considerably more restrictive in Europe than elsewhere in the world.

WARSAW, POLAND, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regulations on the production of meat, particularly at the raising stage, are considerably more restrictive in Europe than elsewhere in the world. This is because, among other reasons, European consumers were some of the first to initiate a public discussion on the topic of sustainable agriculture and climate change. The net result of this phenomenon was that care for the natural environment is deeply embedded in the legislation of the European Union.

The protection of the environment and of natural resources is one of the hottest topics of recent years. Public opinion in many countries around the world has convinced governments to attach considerably greater importance to matters regarding nature. Faced with this sort of challenge, these countries often choose solutions modelled on those applied in the European Union, a world leader in this field.

Yet environmental protection is not just a question of diplomacy, but primarily of implementing hosts of new technologies and production methods. The natural environment is protected in the European Union beginning at the microbiological level – the ban on the use of antibiotics in feeds has significantly slowed the evolution of pathogenic bacteria, resulting in among other things the EU’s position as leader in the reduction of the use of antibiotics. Another crucial factor is the ban in meat production on the use of synthetic growth hormones, which may interfere with the natural balances in the environment.

The European Union has been particularly effective at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and limiting the effects of climate change related to agricultural production, partly thanks to the production of biogas; between 2009 and 2017, more than 11,200 new biogas facilities were constructed in the EU. There is also a growing number of pork producers who are taking steps to achieve greenhouse gas emission neutral production.

The production of pork and beef is subject to a large number of regulations, especially in terms of the management of metabolites resulting from livestock production. As a result of the introduction of the Nitrates Directive, in some countries of the EU major pork producers (having more than 2000 head each) and cattle producers (more than several hundred animals, with the specific number depending on the country) are required to develop a fertilization plan which precisely indicates how the metabolites resulting from the production process are managed in order prevent harm to

the environment. To confirm the validity of the document, the plan must be approved by an agricultural advisory body.

The European Union full of ideas for new solutions associated with protecting the environment with regard to livestock production, and regularly develops new ones. In recent years, as a result of international cooperation between scientific centers, new systems for pasturing have been developed to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases and to enhance the natural binding of nitrogen in the soil, as well as new types of farm buildings which reduce nitrogen losses and methods of pasturing which support biodiversity. The implementation of these solutions in the near future will make a significant contribution to the already high level of environmental protection in the EU.

The environmental policy of the EU is the effect of the actions and views of its citizens. Many studies suggest that the welfare of livestock animals and protection of the environment may soon become the key factors in consumer choices. Roughly 54% of consumers in the European Union regularly buy environmentally friendly products, and along with the continued economic development of the countries of the old EU, this percentage is expected to grow. This seems to be confirmed by the viewpoints of consumers; 26% of those surveyed declared themselves to be unequivocally

pro-environmental.

Care for the natural environment is expressed in many ways – as many as 67% of citizens surveyed feel that environmental protection should be pursued on the basis of international agreements.

The high environmental standards already in effect in the EU are likely to rise further – as many as 80% of consumers feel that environmental protection must be brought about through appropriate legislation, while 82% of those surveyed feel that the EU should take active steps to increase the level of protection of the environment and natural resources in countries outside the EU.

The environmental policy of the EU is a great example of how the public sector can understand the needs of its citizens. Legal norms protect not only the natural environment but also the welfare of consumers. When buying European products, you can be sure that care for the environment is an integral part of the production process.

ABOUT UPEMI:

The Union of Producers and Employers of Meat Industry (UPEMI) is a dynamic and modern organization integrating the environment of pork and beef producers in Europe. Our mission is to provide reliable and comprehensive information on high-quality meat products and the promotion of European meat on foreign markets. Our members are companies that share the values of honest animal husbandry and the production of quality pork and beef.



