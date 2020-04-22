SkySync Commits $25k in 25 Days to Feed Washtenaw County During COVID-19 Outbreak

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Michigan and Washtenaw County residents and businesses continue to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, SkySync , an Ann Arbor-based software company, has pledged to purchase $25,000 in meals from local restaurants to feed the community over the next 25 days.



SkySync’s $25k in 25 Days community food program will serve three key goals: working with Food Gatherers to ensure Washtenaw County’s most vulnerable residents have safe access to food during the pandemic; providing our essential healthcare workers on the frontlines at the University of Michigan and St. Joseph Mercy hospitals with meals while on shift; and supporting the local restaurant community.

“Our restaurant community is struggling, our residents are struggling, and our healthcare workers are being pushed to their limits. Everyone needs support, and we are grateful to be able to work with Food Gatherers, our hospitals, and our restaurants to provide some relief to businesses and individuals here in our own backyard,” says Mark Brazeau, CEO of SkySync .

Working with Food Gatherers over the next five weeks, SkySync will purchase and donate $15,000 in ready-to-go meals from local restaurants to be delivered to affordable housing sites for seniors and individuals with disabilities across the county.

“We are so thankful for SkySync’s support and know the residents will appreciate these ready-to-go meals at our partner housing sites. The amount of ready-to-eat donations we typically receive from grocery stores has decreased recently, and we are lucky to be able to offer them another easy and delicious meal option,” says Markell Miller, Director of Community Food Programs at Food Gatherers.

Simultaneously, SkySync will purchase and deliver $10,000 in meals and restaurant gift cards directly to the University of Michigan and St. Joseph Mercy hospital systems so that administrations can provide food to essential workers over the next several weeks.

Ahmad Hodroj, owner of Palm Palace , one of several restaurants participating in the program, says he is looking forward to serving the community. “We have been very fortunate to be able to stay open during this crisis and are grateful for the opportunity to help those in need during this difficult time,” says Hodroj.

Additional restaurants include Cottage Inn , Cuppy’s Best Soul Food , HutKay Fusion , Jerusalem Garden , Maiz Mexican Cafe , Satchel’s BBQ , Tio’s Mexican Cafe , and many others across Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

ABOUT SKYSYNC

SkySync, founded in 2012 and based in Ann Arbor, Mich., provides an enterprise content orchestration platform. SkySync connects disparate storage platforms, unites silos of information, and synchronizes content spread across the enterprise—at scale. For more information, visit skysync.com .

ABOUT FOOD GATHERERS

Food Gatherers’ mission is to alleviate hunger and eliminate its root causes in Washtenaw County. As the food bank and food rescue program for the county, we distribute 6.6 million pounds of food to 170 non-profit programs serving approximately 44,500 low-income adults, seniors, children, and veterans every year. For a list of our partner programs or to learn more about our specific COVID-19 community response, please visit www.foodgatherers.org or call (734) 761-2796.

SkySync

Krystal Elliott

734-619-8818

kelliott@skysync.com



