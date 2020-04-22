Willis Towers Watson forms Financial Institutions Differentiated Broking Solutions

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the formation of its Financial Institutions Differentiated Broking Solutions (FI DBS), which expands the DBS program that launched in June 2019 with General Industry DBS.



FI DBS will include employers primarily in the following industries: commercial banks, investment banks, hedge funds and asset managers; depository institutions; insurance carriers, agents, brokers and services; security and commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges and services; and non-depository credit institutions. It complements the core property and casualty (P&C) insurance lines of business: property, general liability, business auto, workers compensation and umbrella.

DBS brings together Willis Towers Watson’s deep industry and technical expertise and extensive market relationships with top P&C insurers to deliver unique insurance solutions. DBS consistently and efficiently provides clients with superior, industry-specific insurance coverage with the flexibility to meet specific, complex business needs.

“We are excited to grow DBS to offer more solutions for our clients in the financial sector,” said Jim O’Connor, head of Middle Market and Specialty Broking, Willis Towers Watson. “We are pleased to partner with the key carriers that have been selected following a thorough vetting process: Chubb, CNA, Hartford, Sompo, Travelers and Zurich. It’s innovative solutions like DBS that will help our clients access the best coverage and services the market has to offer.”

By creating a program tailored to financial institutions, DBS has opened a path to maximizing growth and profitability while aligning with a company’s risk appetite. “The need for such an alignment makes it critical to find a partner with proven risk management capabilities, a fresh approach to guaranteed cost insurance placements and an unyielding focus on each client’s needs,” states Joe Peiser, global head of Broking, Willis Towers Watson.

“Our financial institution clients are highly regulated and complex. FI DBS provides an advantage to clients who value insurance partners that understand their business, by providing solutions that are immediately customized, cost effective, innovative and efficient,” said Carmela Inneo, North America, Financial Institution Industry leader.

Differentiated Broking Solutions will continue to build industry-specific solutions for industries requiring specialization, including real estate/hospitality, technology/media/telecommunications, construction, health care, not for profit/public sector, education, transportation, energy/utilities and agriculture.

For inquiries related to FI DBS, please contact dbs@willistowerswatson.com .

