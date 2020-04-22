Fattmerchant and Womply Partner to Help Small Businesses Streamline Paycheck Protection Program Applications

Leading payment processor now offers small businesses a fast-tracked alternative for applying with an SBA-certified lender

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , a payment technology provider saving businesses time and money through its subscription-based model and fully integrated Omni platform, today announces it is licensed to facilitate the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans through its partnership with Womply, a software and API company serving small businesses and app developers. Fattmerchant wants to make sure its merchants are provided with the most effective application process since the Senate approved another $310 billion round of funding for small businesses this week.



Fattmerchant and Womply are collaborating to provide small business owners with guidance during this unprecedented time. Through this partnership, merchants can now receive direction and assistance in preparing their loan applications to make sure they get paid as soon as possible. Applying through the program is completely free and connects businesses with an SBA-certified lender that is ready to provide funding weeks faster than most lenders.

“We’re always determined to provide businesses with the essential tools they need for overall financial wellness, and today more than ever, businesses need access to capital to survive,” said Sal Rehmetullah, president of Fattmerchant. “Our partnership with Womply offers our merchants a fast-tracked PPP application process and relieves them of barriers they might encounter if they were to apply elsewhere.”

Womply serves more than 450K small businesses in America. It leverages technology and data to grow, protect and simplify small business. Fattmerchant is a leading payment technology provider and was ranked first on the U.S. News & World Report list of Best Credit Card Processing Companies of 2020.

“The reality of our current situation is that many businesses need emergency funding but getting through the application process can be time-consuming and complicated,” said Cory Capoccia, president of Womply. “By collaborating with Fattmerchant, our goal is to help as many businesses as possible navigate the rules, eligibilities, questions and lender hurdles surrounding PPP loan applications – ultimately getting them paid faster.”

To start your application for the Payment Protection Program loan, please visit here . For more information about Fattmerchant, visit fattmerchant.com , and to learn more about Womply, please visit womply.com .

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a company with a platform that saves its customers an average of 40% per month on their credit card processing fees with its subscription-based pricing model. With its integrated payment platform, business owners and partners have access to the card-present and card-not-present solutions they need to process payments and invoices, robust data analytics on those transactions, and advanced business tools such as their integration to QuickBooks Online. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com.

About Womply

Womply’s mission is to help small businesses thrive in a digital world. Founded in 2011, Womply is the leading provider of data and software to local businesses and the top software partner to the payments industry. Their AI-powered data platform powers their CRM and marketing software, serving more than 450,000 small businesses across America. In addition, Womply’s data platform helps innovative developers create more powerful software for businesses and consumers alike.

