Ace Your Virtual Job Interview

Set the Stage for Video Conference Success

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses adapt to the new normal, and gradually open up in May and June, one thing is for certain – video conferencing and virtual interviews are now an essential part of day-to-day business.

Job seekers and employers alike need to be prepared for video interviews through platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Skype.

Here are a few tips to make sure a virtual interview is just as effective and professional as an in-person one.

How to Ace Video Job Interviews:

Dress the Part – Choose professional attire for your video interviews. Aim to make a positive and powerful first impression with the recruiter by dressing for the part. Set the Stage – While different virtual backgrounds are fun for chatting with friends, choose a neutral background and a clean space for interviews that are free of dramatic or bold art and distracting household appliances. Ultimately, you want the interview to focus on you, not your surroundings. Lighting is Important – Make sure to sit facing a light source, so your face is illuminated during the interview. If the light source is behind your head, this will cast a shadow over the front of your body, preventing the recruiter from clearly seeing your face. Proper Posture – Just like your mother always said, don’t slouch. Body language should convey confidence. Avoid Background Noise – Find a quiet space where your interview will be free from noise disruptions, such as children or animals. The focus of the interview should be on you and your skills.

“Much has changed for businesses and job seekers in the past few months, but as the economy begins to safely reopen, put yourself ahead of the competition with professional interview skills, no matter the location,” Express CEO Bill Stoller said.

