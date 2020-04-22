LM Celebrates Earth Day

The seeds for Earth Day were sown in 1969 when Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, concerned about the onslaught of environmental crises in the 1960s, made plans for a nationwide day of education and activism on April 22, 1970. Public participation in the event was extraordinary, and a tradition was launched.

“So many things have changed over the past 50 years, from the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and environmental regulations, to new advancements in technology and people’s behavior towards the environment,” said LM Reuse Asset Manager Joyce Chavez. “Science has given individuals new information and tools to continue the next generation’s drive to protect and enhance the environment.”

“I’ve seen some great conservation work happen in the U.S. since the 1970s—cleaner air, cleaner water, wildlife species saved from extinction,” added Marilyn Kastens, Ecosystem Management Team lead for LM Strategic Partner (LMSP). “I’m happy to see that Earth Day is still here, as we humans will always need to question the potential impacts of our actions.”