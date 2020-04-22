APAC to Witness Fastest Growth in Trading Analytics Market | TechSci Research

Increasing adoption of technologies such as cloud, AI, etc., to drive global trading analytics market

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Trading Analytics Market By Type, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End-Users, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the global Trading Analytics market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR of over 12% during 2019-2025F. The global Trading Analytics market is segmented based on type, component, deployment mode, application, end-users, region and company. Based on type, the market is divided into Technical Trading, Fundamental Trading, Momentum Trading, Scalping, and Swing Trading. The Scalping Trading segment is foreseen to register the highest CAGR during the forecast years owing to frequent changes in the prices of equity and other commodities. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into Equity, Forex, Commodities, Future/Options, Fixed Income, and Others. Fixed Income segment is expected to register the highest demand growth during the forecast years due to the growing trend of risk averse investments. Nevertheless, the Equity segment is expected to continue its dominance over the next five years. Based on deployment mode, the market can be divided into On-Cloud and On-premises. The on-cloud segment is expected to dominate the market since it provides more data security and helps enterprises comply with various regulations.

Based on application, the market can be categorized into High Frequency Trading, Transaction Cost Analysis, Sentiment Analysis, Pre- Trade Decision Making, and Others. The Pre- Trading Decision segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the adoption and implementation of Trading Analytics by different institutional investors, and individuals to focus and analyse the risk involved in that the portfolio before investing.

Rising need to assess the investment activities coupled with increasing demand for analytics is driving the growth of global Trading Analytics market. Need for continuous innovations, adoption of constant technological advancements, and matching the needs of investors are the major challenges for the market players. Moreover, security issues especially data security and access to sensitive information can hamper the growth of market during forecast period. Another challenge lies in issues associated with selecting the right software by the users for investments and trading analysis. Virtu Financial, HIS Markit, Global Trading Analytics LLC, FactSet, Vichara Technologies, Spider Software Pvt Ltd, One Market Data LLC, Q4 Inc, FlexTrade System Inc, Liquidnet Holding, Inc., Abel Noser, LLC, among others are some of the leading players operating in global Trading Analytics market.

“Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global Trading Analytics market during the forecast period, owing to the rapid industrialization and digitization initiatives taken by the various governments in the region. Additionally, presence of several major emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, is further expected to drive the region’s Trading Analytics market growth over the coming years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Trading Analytics Market By Type, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End-Users, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of global Trading Analytics market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global Trading Analytics market.



