Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (22 April 2020)

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 1073; of this two (2) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today is one hundred sixteen(116). Additionally, five (4 from Addis Ababa and 1 from Dire dawa) people recovered from the virus making the total number of recoveries twenty one (21). The Details of today's cases are presented below;

S. NO Citizenship Residence Age sex Travel history of abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Ethiopian Afar Region Gewane woreda 22 Male No Under investigation 2 American (Ethiopia-Born) - 54 Male He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine No

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted 9771 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 1073 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 2 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center 90 Patients in intensive care 0 Newly recovered 5 Total recovered 21 Total deaths 3 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 116

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 patient should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, the public is advised to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, wash hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.



