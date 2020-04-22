TELUS gives Super Dog Henry the celebrity treatment with a livestream event on Optik TV

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at 1 p.m. MT/12 noon PT, TELUS will livestream a virtual meet-and-greet with the star of TELUS Spark’s Dome Theatre film Superpower Dogs, a paws-itive role model named Henry. TELUS Spark is presenting this unique online event for dog lovers as an educational and entertaining experience for guests (and canines) of all ages. Guests will join Henry, a Border Collie that specializes in avalanche rescue and superstar of the film, his human partner Ian Burnbury, and Veterinarian Dr. Rebecca Archer.



Henry lives a dog’s life in the mountains of Whistler, B.C. where he is always prepared to gear-up in his doggy ski goggles and fetching rescue vest at any moment to respond to an avalanche emergency. His rescue work was featured in Superpower Dogs , TELUS Spark’s latest Dome Theatre film. Since guests are unable to view the film together as we all adhere to social distancing and health and safety measures, TELUS Spark and TELUS have partnered to stream this live (Chew)&A with stars of the film on Facebook and Optik TV today, to discuss the life of professional canines and the science of dogs. Viewers can submit their questions through Facebook.

The livestream will be featured in the Optik TV Learning Zone on channels 611 and 720, available to all Optik TV customers for free as part of TELUS’ commitment to helping students and their families continue learning from home. Customers can also rewatch the experience through TELUS’ Optik TV Video on Demand soon after the livestream if they are unable to join the live event.

TELUS is now offering more than 70 free channel previews on Optik TV, including many family and educational channels like Family, Family Jr, BBC Earth, and National Geographic. A list of all channels now in free preview and full details can be found here , and customers can also visit the Stay Educated section of telus.com/stayconnected .

For the latest information about TELUS’ support during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit telus.com/covid19 .



