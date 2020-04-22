NIU Offers a New E-bicycle in China Market

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIU Technologies (“NIU”, or “the company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, announced that the company will host an online product launch on May 8th 2020 to release MQi2, a brand new e-bicycle model under MQi series in China.



The MQi2 is NIU’s flagship product under the new national standard of electric bicycle in China. It expands NIU’s product portfolio into China’s e-bicycle market while also satisfying the urban commuters’ needs by allowing them to travel safely and conveniently. The MQi2 inherits the design language of MQi series of being classic and fashionable. It is also equipped with our most advanced technologies - the 4th generation of NIU Energy™ technology and V35 Cloud-ECU. Additionally, technologies usually seen on cars are integrated into MQi2, such as central shock absorber, light guide, keyless ignition, three different driving modes, cruise control, and braking energy recovery. For more details, please visit the product website at www.niu.com/product/mqi2.

Simultaneously with new product launch, the NIU app will be upgraded to 4.0 version, which is optimized for better interactive experience, higher accuracy of GPS positioning and anti-theft security. The revolutionary “GO” function can turn a user’s mobile device into a vehicle dashboard for real-time navigation. There are also other innovative features such as remote control.

“According to research, 60% of urban travels are within eight kilometers and many of these trips are being taken individually. Therefore, e-bicycle is an excellent choice for urban travel, especially as more and more people prefer traveling without taking public transportation nowadays. Our new product MQi2 will extend our product offering and give consumers more choices,” commented Dr. Yan Li, CEO of NIU Technologies.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric bicycles and motorcycles. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of seven series, four e-scooter series, including NQi, MQi and UQi with smart functions and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycles series RQi and TQi, and a performance bicycle series, NIU Aero. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

