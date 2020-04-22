Itamar™ Medical Funds Clinical Study to Evaluate Potential Impact of CPAP Therapy to Patients with COVID-19 

/EIN News/ -- Study conducted at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City designed to demonstrate benefit of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) in delaying or eliminating hospitalization and/or ventilation in patients with COVID-19



Study will also evaluate obstructive sleep apnea as a risk factor for hospitalization and ventilation in patients with COVID-19

CAESAREA, Israel, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices, solutions and a digital health platform to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, today announced the initiation of a funded trial that will evaluate the use of CPAP to manage patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

The study is a prospective, single-center, parallel group, open-label, randomized clinical trial to assess the efficacy of CPAP in 200 COVID-19 confirmed or suspected patients within the Mount Sinai Health System with respiratory symptoms who do not require hospital admission and are discharged home from the emergency room. The primary aim of the study is to determine if early, low, fixed CPAP at home reduces the risk of hospital/ER re-admission or death in COVID-19 confirmed or suspected patients. Secondary aims of the study are to determine if obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity are independently associated with increased hospitalizations, mechanical ventilation, and/or death in COVID-19 suspected or infected patients. The study will also track COVID-19 conversion rates for household members of participants randomized to CPAP vs. control. All subjects will self-quarantine for the duration of CPAP use. They will also receive a disposable WatchPAT™ ONE connected to the Itamar Medical Digital Health platform and activated through a smartphone application to determine their sleep apnea status. Subjects will be randomized to receive 72 hours of CPAP or to a control group (n=100 in each group). The primary endpoint of the study is time to hospital admission (includes ER visit) or death within 14 days of randomization.

“Early CPAP in patients with COVID-19 and mild pneumonia may reduce progression to adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) requiring hospitalization and mechanical ventilation. Given the shortage of hospital beds and healthcare providers, this intervention needs to be tested in order to understand the role it may play in effectively managing these patients at home,” said Neomi Shah, Associate Professor of Medicine, Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Mount Sinai and Principal Investigator on the study. “Importantly, this study will also evaluate whether OSA is a risk factor for COVID-19-related ARDS and whether existing home CPAP units in OSA patients with COVID-19 can be leveraged to reduce the need for subsequent hospital admission and need for mechanical ventilation.”

“This clinical study builds on Itamar Medical’s established legacy of generating and advancing science and research that allows our WatchPAT technology to improve health outcomes,” said Dr. Jennifer Cook, Global Medical Director of Itamar Medical and a critical care physician. “We are very pleased to be working with Dr. Shah and the team, including Drs. Indu Ayappa, David Rapoport and Ms. Samira Khan at Mount Sinai, to evaluate the potential use of CPAP to improve patient management and outcomes while reducing stress on the healthcare system. Additionally, understanding the extent to which OSA may be a risk factor for adverse COVID-19-related outcomes will help to inform proactive risk-mitigation strategies. I would also like to thank Philips for donating their high-quality CPAPs for this study.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic is creating tremendous demand for a limited number of mechanical ventilators, especially here in New York, and alternative approaches are needed to effectively manage patients with COVID-19 while reducing inpatient admissions and ventilation,” added Dr. Shah. “Prior investigation into the use of CPAP as an alternative to mechanical ventilation during viral pandemics have yielded promising results. The potential use of CPAP to delay or eliminate the need for hospitalization or ventilation during the current COVID-19 pandemic, in particular those with the additional burden of a sleep breathing disorder, would relieve significant pressure on our healthcare system while helping to achieve optimal patient outcomes.”

About Itamar Medical Ltd.

Itamar Medical is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. Itamar Medical commercializes a digital healthcare platform to facilitate the continuum of care for effective sleep apnea management with a focus on the core sleep, cardiology and direct to consumer markets. Itamar Medical offers a Total Sleep Solution to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare system costs. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel with U.S. headquarters based in Atlanta, GA. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding market opportunity and impact of COVID-19 on our business. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described elsewhere in our filings made with the Israel Securities Authority and with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 3, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Itamar Medical disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The contents of any website of hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes only and the contents thereof are not part of this press release nor is it incorporated herein by reference.

