Ocutrx Executive to Lead Augmented Reality Session in Global E-Conference on Ophthalmology

Dr. Linda Lam, MD MBA will present groundbreaking techniques pioneered by Ocutrx Vision Technologies to audiences around the world

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocutrx Vision Technologies, LLC , an advanced research and development manufacturer of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, is pleased to announce that Dr. Linda Lam MD MBA, the company’s Chief Scientific and Strategy Officer and member of International Medical Advisory board, will present at the “Fourth E-Conference on Ophthalmology RETINA.”



Due to current health concerns and limitations on public gatherings, this event will be broadcast worldwide via Zoom, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Dr. Lam will present at 7:30 a.m. Pacific. She will discuss her passion for increased efficiencies and better patient outcomes, which will be obtained through Ocutrx’s groundbreaking Oculenz and ORlenz products, and will facilitate medical exams and surgical procedures using state-of-the-art AR technology.

“It is an honor to share the (metaphoric) stage with some of the brightest minds in ophthalmology and reach new audiences around the world,” Dr. Linda Lam stated. “Ocutrx offers ground-breaking technology that can benefit the lives of patients and doctors worldwide. The future of medicine is telemedicine, and Ocutrx will soon provide a method to enable in-home monitoring of patients while improving vision at the same time. For instance, the Oculenz Augmented Reality lightweight headset is developed for patients with vision loss to see images and read text they could not view before, while also allowing doctors like myself to monitor the patient’s status at home.”

Dr. Lam is the Vice Chair of Satellite Clinical Affairs and an Associate Professor in Ophthalmology at the University of Southern California (USC) Keck School of Medicine. She is on the board of directors at the Braille Institute of America, Envision Inc., and the American Academy of Ophthalmology Committee on Vision Rehabilitation. Her research interests include macular degeneration, complex vitreoretinal surgery, and innovative technology to aid low vision individuals worldwide.

“The sharing of innovations is a critical practice within the global medical community as we all strive to move humanity forward, and Dr. Lam is a wonderful ambassador for Ocutrx in this noble endeavor," said Michael H. Freeman, CEO/CTO. “Her commitment to innovation, scholarly research and improved patient outcomes will be on display along with Ocutrx’s flagship product, the Oculenz AR glasses, for patients with low vision and many other ocular issues.”

For more information about Ocutrx and the company’s revolutionary new low profile, lightweight Oculenz AR glasses with patented eye-tracking technology, please visit www.oculenz.com .

About Ocutrx

With corporate headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and a research and development lab in the Midwest, Ocutrx is a new breed of AR manufacturing company focusing on the best connected lightest weight AR headset housing the largest field-of-vision in the market. At a time when worldwide applications for easy-to-wear and easy-to-use AR solutions are being touted as the “next big thing after smartphones,” Ocutrx is creating impactful, revolutionary AR wear for mass use. To learn more about Ocutrx and its groundbreaking technology, please visit the company website at www.oculenz.com .

