Vinos.ca: a new online wine platform offering free home delivery in Ontario

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinos.ca is an online platform dedicated to exclusive wines by the case, with complimentary delivery service in Ontario. We offer wines from top producers that are difficult to find anywhere else in the province.



Vinos.ca launched earlier this year and has satisfied a rapidly growing number of customers who appreciate a curated selection of wines that can be delivered to their doorstep. Our weekly newsletters update customers with new Vinos.ca wines and offers.

The owner, André Souroujon, has designed a platform that makes online wine purchasing simple and fast, while providing customers the information they look for such as wines’ region, alcohol level and description.

The Vinos.ca wine selection is imported to Ontario through the LCBO consignment and private order programs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12e4253f-d06a-413c-ad24-4d5aac5b8e23

Website www.vinos.ca

Contact: info@vinos.ca Instagram: Vinos.ca Facebook: Vinos.ca

