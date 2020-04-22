Pulse Secure Access Suite and Pulse SDP Highlighted in New Zero Trust Network Security Market Insight Report

Pulse Access Suite provides uniquely integrated remote, mobile, cloud and network solutions to enable hybrid IT secure access and Zero Trust

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure , the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, today announced its Access Suite and SDP solution were recognized in a recently published analyst report - Market Insights: Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) for Zero Trust Network Security, 2020.



The Software Defined Perimeter market insights report, by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, presents market definitions, drivers, primary use cases, trends, solution characteristics and architectures, as well as market recommendations and vendor profiles. Enterprises and service providers can download the report at http://www.pulsesecure.net/SDPquadrant/ .

According to the report, “Software Defined Perimeter technology is emerging as an advanced network security solution for today's complex, interconnected world. SDP follows a Zero Trust approach, wherein the default network security posture is that of deny. Access is granted upon authenticating and authorizing both user and device. By pre-authorizing users and devices prior to making the application layer access (applications and resources), SDP protects enterprises from a range of attacks. The debate of SDP as a complete replacement over VPN (SSL-VPN), that SSL-VPN is insecure, or SSL-VPN lacking Zero Trust capabilities – is all moot. SSL-VPN is a proven, widely used tool for secure remote access. Advanced SSL-VPNs operate at the application layer and offer Zero Trust functionality.”

“Pulse Access Suite with SDP has extensive functional capabilities and greater infrastructure, security and application interoperability that supports, comparatively, a broader and more diverse range of use cases,” said Piyush Dewangan, industry research manager at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “The company is distinguished among zero trust, secure access solution vendors, especially for enterprises and service providers operating hybrid IT and multi-cloud environments.”

Pulse Secure’s Zero Trust value proposition is realized through its Access Suites that deliver continuous user and device authentication, protected connectivity, extensive visibility and threat response across mobile, network and cloud environments. The integrated Suites offer enterprises easy access for end users and single-pane-of-glass management for administrators. Organizations can centrally orchestrate Zero Trust policy to ensure compliant access to applications, resources and services no matter where they reside; on-premises, in private cloud and public cloud environments. Pulse SDP, Software Defined Perimeter, is an add-on to the Suite that extends secure access capabilities by allowing direct, trusted access between a user’s device and the application residing in the cloud or data center.

“The need for Zero Trust network security has never been greater, especially due to increased targeted attacks, rapid work from home mandates, and mounting privacy compliance obligations. We have seen tremendous demand for our Pulse Access Suites as organizations consolidate their secure access tech stack to gain agility, scale and cyber risk mitigation,” said Scott Gordon, chief marketing officer at Pulse Secure. “We are pleased to receive Zero Trust security market distinction and welcome organizations to explore our Access Suite to see how it can cost-effectively improve user productivity and enterprise security posture.”

Pulse Secure solution’s Zero Trust approach that is highlighted in the SDP market insights report include:

Zero Trust mechanisms - continuous authentication, endpoint posture checking, granular conditional access and enforcement, and simultaneous per application tunneling





Continuous authentication and authorization of users and devices by leveraging extensive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), granular role-based access control, behavior analytics, and other secure connection options





Unified Pulse Client to ensure native user experience and endpoint compliance for popular OS’s, such as Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS





Dual-mode architecture within the platform allowing SDP and VPN functionality to work in parallel to provide zero trust secure access, deployment flexibility, and lower TCO





Proprietary Optimal Gateway Selector™ technology to connect authenticated and authorized users to their nearest, available gateway to ensure access responsiveness

For more information on Pulse Secure Access Suites and its comparable Zero Trust capabilities, visit

https://www.pulsesecure.net/top-reasons/ .

To download the 2020 SDP market insights report, visit http://www.pulsesecure.net/SDPquadrant/ .

TWEET THIS: Pulse Secure Access Suite and Pulse SDP highlighted in new Zero Trust Network Security market insight report #PulseSecure #SecureAccess #ZeroTrust #SDP #security

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 23,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net

Follow @PulseSecure on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Bridget Hughes

10Fold Communications

bhughes@10fold.com

(203) 502-3417



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.