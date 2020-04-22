Avanan Introduces First-Ever Consumption-Based Email Security Licensing Program

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avanan, the leader in securing cloud email and collaboration platforms, is introducing a first-of-its-kind for the email security industry: an automatic consumption-based licensing program. The consumption-based payment option applies to all security plans. The number of active accounts is measured daily, and the customer is charged monthly only for the accounts that were actually active. Regardless of the number of accounts, Avanan protects your email and collaboration apps with the industry’s highest-rated security .



During the COVID-19 crisis, many companies are facing new budget constraints and the headcount may fluctuate dramatically. In this environment, companies are struggling to predict their long-term needs and may not want to be stuck in one-year or multi-year contracts. At the same time, the need to secure email and collaboration platforms is higher than ever. Workers are remote and using new collaboration tools that impose new security risks. Hacking activity has increased, with phishing and malware attacks on the rise across all enterprise platforms.

Avanan’s new billing option allows businesses to leverage Avanan’s leading security solutions and reduce the IT department’s security costs by paying only for what they actually need. For some customers, this can offer significant cost savings.

“We normally focus our innovation efforts on unique product features and capabilities, so innovating by offering a new billing option to our customers is new to us,” says Gil Friedrich, Avanan’s CEO. “The COVID-19 crisis and international lockdown has impacted everyone. In the most extreme cases, some of our customers have up to 90% of their staff on leave, with no clear idea on when those employees will return. Giving the option for consumption-based billing will best serve these existing customers as well as new Avanan customers. “

Not only is this new capability relevant to scores of companies during the current global crisis, it is also applicable when the economy is back on track. A report by 1E in 2016 found that U.S. companies, across all industries, waste $28 billion per year on software that they don’t actually use. While all organizations will benefit from this new program, those with seasonal employees will particularly enjoy this new option:

Universities can offload student email and collaboration accounts during the summer and reintroduce it during the fall

Merchants can add new users during the holidays, while not having to pay for extra, inactive employees the reminder of the year

Seasonal services like tax preparation can keep surge employees inactive during quiet months

Companies with contractors can easily add or remove users depending on their activity

Companies of all sizes gain flexibility and efficient use of budget and admin resources to better respond to crises like COVID-19 by automatically and dynamically matching active licenses with daily needs

This new option provides those and all customers with the most efficient pricing model for the industry’s only email security solution that also offers breach prevention.

“Security only works if it’s set-and-forget,” added Friedrich. “Having to manage your security when business needs can lead to overpaying or, worse, gaps in security. Cloud-based apps offer usage-based billing. Cloud-based security should work in the same way.”

The Avanan solution provides full suite security for Office 365, G-Suite, Slack and other collaboration platforms. It scans inbound, outbound and internal emails, file-sharing, messaging and other communication channels to block phishing, malicious files and URLs, data leakage, account compromise and insider threats. Avanan’s patented technology leverages the SaaS API to implement inline enforcement and allows the platform to take action before malicious content reaches user inboxes and before sensitive data leaks.

Learn more about Avanan’s automatic consumption-based cloud email security licensing program.

About Avanan

Avanan catches the advanced attacks that evade default and advanced security tools. Its invisible, multi-layer security enables full-suite protection for cloud collaboration solutions such as Office 365™, G-Suite™, and Slack™. The platform deploys in one click via API to prevent Business Email Compromise and block phishing, malware, data leakage, account takeover, and shadow IT across the enterprise. Avanan replaces the need for multiple tools to secure the entire cloud collaboration suite, with a patented solution that goes far beyond any other Cloud Email Security Supplement.

