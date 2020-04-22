Smart Communications Named a Dominant Provider in Novarica’s Market Navigator for Document ECM/CCM Systems

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™ , the only provider of a cloud-based, next-generation customer communications management platform, today announced it has been named a Dominant Provider by Novarica in its recently published Document ECM/CCM Systems Market Navigator . The report profiled 20 vendors and assessed their ability to support U.S. insurers with a focus on technology used, differentiators, client base and lines of business supported, deployment options, implementation approaches, upgrades and enhancements, and key functionality.



Novarica has found that many insurers have prioritized customer experience (CX) initiatives to meet growth and retention goals and are evaluating their customer interactions to provide experiences that meet customer expectations with consistent messaging across multiple channels. As a result, many are looking to Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions to provide communication improvements for policies, notifications, and other documents relevant to the customer journey.

“We are honored to be ranked in the highest category by Novarica, especially at a time in which being able to digitally engage with customers in meaningful ways is more important to insurers than ever,” said James Brown CEO of Smart Communications. “To increase policyholder loyalty and ultimately deliver greater ROI, insurance carriers must shift their focus away from simply sending communications and instead engage their customers in smarter conversations that are interactive, personally relevant and quickly delivered via all channels.”

In the report, Smart Communications was highlighted as being able to help insurers have these smarter conversations by uniquely delivering the following:

Cloud-based, next-generation CCM

Interactive, on-demand, and batch communications

Omni-channel conversations throughout the customer lifecycle

Forms transformation

Facilitation of CX-technology integrations

“Insurers need to make sure that their customer documents are timely, accurate, and customizable,” said Tom Benton, Vice President of Research and Consulting for Novarica. “Carriers looking for multi-channel delivery, improvements to look and feel for documents, or better content management capabilities look to more robust document creation solutions such as Smart Communications to make this possible.”

“Fifty percent of the top 20 global insurers already rely on us to make this vision a reality and in the last 12 months alone, we're proud to have added 18 top tier insurers, all of which can now take advantage of our cloud-based, digital-first approach to ensure they can deliver the best possible customer experience,” Brown added.

The report excerpt can be downloaded here .

