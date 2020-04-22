Q.E.P. CO., INC. Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Press Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTC: QEPC.PK) (the “Company”), a leading global provider of high quality, innovative and value-driven flooring and installation solutions, announced that its press release and investor conference call on its consolidated results of operations for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 will be delayed. The delay is due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has limited the Company’s access to facilities, support staff and professional advisors. The Company will issue an updated press release closer to the date that its consolidated results of operations will be available.



About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of high quality, innovative and value-driven flooring and installation solutions. QEP manufactures, markets and sells a comprehensive line of hardwood, porcelain, SPC, vinyl, carpet tile and laminate flooring, installation tools, adhesives, and other flooring-related products for the professional installer and do-it-yourselfer. QEP sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers throughout the world under brand names including QEP®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Harris®Wood, Kraus®, Naturally Aged Flooring, Vitrex®, Homelux®, TileRite®, PRCI, Plasplugs®, Porta-Nails®, Tomecanic®, and Elastiment®.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, profit improvements, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Q.E.P. Co., Inc.

Enos Brown, Senior Vice President

561-994-5550







