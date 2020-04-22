Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Update on COVID-19, 22 April 2020
New cases - 11
Total confirmed - 61
deaths - 0
Recovered - 6
Total in Quarantine - 608Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
