Danforth Advisors Appoints Barbara Carlin Managing Director, Mid-Atlantic Region

WALTHAM, Mass., April 22, 2020 -- Danforth Advisors, LLC, the life science industry's leading resource for operational accounting, finance support and strategic CFO advisory, today advanced its expansion efforts with the appointment of Barbara (Barb) Carlin as Managing Director of the Mid-Atlantic region, including the fast-growing life science hubs of Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Princeton and Baltimore. Barb will apply more than 20 years of experience as a life science finance executive to lead the firm's strategy and service to clients in the region, operating out of Philadelphia.



“We are increasingly hearing from young companies in emerging life science clusters like Philadelphia, where we can support the important research coming out of universities and incubators with the finance and operations expertise required to grow successful ventures,” said Chris Connors, President of Danforth Advisors. “This is the value we bring as part of the local ecosystem, and we’re fortunate to have an experienced leader like Barb direct our efforts across the Mid-Atlantic region.”

Barb’s experience spans life science start-ups to commercial-stage companies, including expertise in financing strategy and execution, IPO readiness, SEC reporting, cash flow and treasury, budgeting and accounting for complex debt and equity transactions. She most recently served as CFO of Enterin, Inc. where she established the financial infrastructure to support the company’s progress in its clinical trials. She previously held finance leadership roles at Egalet Corporation (now Zyla Life Sciences), Sobi, Inc., Topaz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Sanofi-Pasteur), Genaera Corporation and Vicuron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Pfizer). Barb is additionally experienced in consulting, having served as Director of Client Service at Resources Global Professionals (RGP). She began her career as an auditor at Deloitte. She is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a BS in Accounting and MBA in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Marketing from St. Joseph’s University.

“I am thrilled to join the Danforth team, who are working alongside some of the most innovative life science companies today – whether preclinical or already delivering much-needed therapeutics to market,” said Barb. “I look forward to partnering with both new and existing clients to help foster the exciting research and development that are fueling a larger life science presence across the Mid-Atlantic region.”

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth is the financial backbone to hundreds of life science companies, providing integrated and scalable consulting teams ranging from staff accountant through CFO. The company’s services span the full breadth of a finance organization’s needs, whether short or long term, including accounting and operational finance support, capital raising, financial planning and analysis, IPO preparation, post-public SEC compliance and clinical business operations management. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and trusted thought partner to more than 400 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts with additional operations in the emerging life science clusters of metropolitan New York, Pennsylvania and Colorado. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.

