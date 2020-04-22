PAE Continues Long-Standing USPS Support with $12.4M Award

PAE Supports Equipment Management and Production at the Milwaukee Mail Transport Equipment Service Center

/EIN News/ -- Falls Church, Va., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FALLS CHURCH, Va. – PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, has been awarded a contract valued at more than $12.4 million to continue supporting the U.S. Postal Service at its Milwaukee Mail Transport Equipment Service Center.

PAE President and CEO John Heller said the award recognizes PAE’s long-standing track record of delivering best-in-class solutions in managing high volume and process-driven programs that require specialized business process outsourcing expertise.

“We provide the distinct capabilities the Postal Service needs and an outstanding management approach that delivers innovative solutions,” Heller said. “PAE helped open the MTESC in Milwaukee in 2006 and we have an opportunity to strengthen that relationship and further our productivity initiatives here as we transition operations to a new facility this spring.”

The one-year contract, which has an option for a 24-month extension, includes the production and management of mail transport equipment, including sacks, trays, lids, pallets and wheeled containers used to enclose and transport mail.





About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of more than 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about PAE’s possible or assumed future results of operations, financial results, backlog, estimation of resources for contracts, strategy for and management of growth, needs for additional capital, risks related to U.S. government contracting generally, including congressional approval of appropriations. These forward-looking statements are based on PAE’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside PAE’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. PAE does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

