Lifeboat to Distribute Chef Automation Services Platform

Eatontown, N.J., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeboat Distribution, an international value-added distributor for virtualization, security, business continuity and emerging technologies, announced today a distribution agreement with Chef Software Inc., the leader in DevOps. Chef drives collaboration through code to automate infrastructure, security, compliance and applications and helps scale continuous delivery pipelines making it faster and safer to add value to applications and meet the demands of the customer.



Lifeboat will sell Chef for security and compliance and application delivery, all manageable through Chef Enterprise Automation Stack (EAS). Chef EAS provides a unified stack to enable the Coded Enterprise, integrating automation engines for infrastructure, security and applications and providing a clearly defined mechanism for collaboration through code. By offering full-stack observability for operations staff, EAS reduces interdependent friction and unifies cross-disciplinary teams, increasing velocity and reducing risk.

"The addition of Chef to our product portfolio will allow us to provide great value to our customers. Chef EAS is an automated platform for DevSecOps, making it easier for our customers to deliver and secure infrastructure and applications in any environment," added Dale Foster, Chief Executive Officer, Lifeboat Distribution.

"Chef offers a modern approach for our partners to deliver value quickly and securely over an application's entire lifecycle," said Vikram Ghosh, Vice President of Business Development for Chef. "We are delighted to partner with Lifeboat Distribution in order to scale Chef's Global Partner Program by equipping our partners to drive successful customer outcomes, build unique differentiators and use our megaphones to amplify success stories around digital transformation initiatives within their customers."

