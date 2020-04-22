Altera Infrastructure Declares Distributions on Series A, B and E Preferred Units

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure GP LLC, the general partner of Altera Infrastructure L.P. (Altera Infrastructure or the Partnership), has declared the following distributions:



Units Distribution Period Amount

(Per Unit) Record Date Payment Date Series A Preferred Units February 15, 2020 to May 14, 2020 $0.4531 May 8, 2020 May 15, 2020 Series B Preferred Units February 15, 2020 to May 14, 2020 $0.5313 May 8, 2020 May 15, 2020 Series E Preferred Units February 15, 2020 to May 14, 2020 $0.5547 May 8, 2020 May 15, 2020

Altera Infrastructure’s cash distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Altera Infrastructure

Altera Infrastructure is a leading global energy infrastructure services partnership primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada.

Altera Infrastructure has consolidated assets of approximately $5.2 billion, comprised of 56 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including five new builds), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Altera Infrastructure’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts. Affiliates of global asset manager Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN) own 100 percent of Altera Infrastructure’s general partner.

Altera Infrastructure’s preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “ALIN PRA”, “ALIN PRB” and “ALIN PRE”, respectively.

For Investor Relations enquires contact:

Jan Rune Steinsland,

Chief Financial Officer



Tel: +47 97 05 25 33

E-mail: investor.relations@alterainfra.com For Media enquires contact:

Axel Wiedenmann,

Director Communications



Tel: +47 95 16 30 22

E-mail: media@alterainfra.com



