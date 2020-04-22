Xeeva Recognized on Spend Matters 2020 “50 Providers to Watch” List

/EIN News/ -- MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, Inc., a global provider of AI-powered indirect spend management solutions, has announced that it was included on Spend Matters “50 Providers to Watch” list for 2020.

Spend Matters releases its “50 Providers to Watch” list annually to recognize growing solution providers in the procurement and supply chain market. This list, now in its seventh year of publication, includes companies that are raising the bar and developing innovative products in the industry. Providers are independently selected by the Spend Matters analyst team by creating an Almanac listing, a valuable vendor intelligence directory that provides a view of the procurement service provider landscape.

Xeeva earned its spot on the list for the unique ways it provides data-driven insights to its customers. It is transforming the procurement space, starting with indirect spend, through a combination of AI-powered technology, industry insights, and spend domain expertise. Xeeva offers actionable spend insights and unparalleled data enrichment alongside its procurement and sourcing platforms – driving better, more strategic decision-making and delivering real financial impact. Last month, Xeeva was also recognized by Spend Matters as a solution leader on its SolutionMaps for Spend Analytics and E-Procurement.

“We’re proud to be included on Spend Matters ‘50 Providers to Watch’ this year,” said Nina Vellayan, Xeeva’s President & CEO. “This recognition acknowledges our efforts to provide organizations with the tools necessary to drive real-time savings and optimize procurement processes through data-driven spend management.”

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners, Inc.

About Xeeva

Founded in 2014, Xeeva is focused on accelerating the advancement and automation of indirect spend management solutions. Its full suite source-to-pay solution does more than just improve processes, it transforms your business – allowing you to truly see more, do more, and save more. Uniquely built with patented AI at its core, the power of its advanced technology is embedded throughout the entire suite and drives actual results across your organization. Xeeva reveals insights no other solution can see, eliminates tactical and tedious procurement tasks, and generates immediate bottom-line value in places you didn’t even know to look. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

Marissa Bialick Xeeva, Inc. 248-565-0471 marissa.bialick@xeeva.com



