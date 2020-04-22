Instant Payments Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | SITRAF, Vocalink, Swish, Apple

Global Instant Payments

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Instant Payments Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Instant Payments Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Instant Payments This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SWIFT [Belgium], SITRAF [Brazil], Vocalink [United Kingdom], Danske Bank [Denmark], Swish [Sweden], Paym [ United Kingdom], Barclays [United Kingdom], OCBC [Singapore], BPAY [Australia], PayPal [United States], Apple [United States], Alibaba [China], Ripple [United States] and NETS [Singapore].

Definition:

Instant payment (Real time payment) is a method of exchanging money and purchasing services in quick time. Rapid digitization and growth in e-commerce market have changed the purchase pattern of consumers and need for instant payment solution on the go has become necessity more than ever. Companies across the world are focusing on providing innovative solutions in instant payment service and with technological advancement at fore, the obvious disruption in real time payment solution is on the card. According to AMA, the Global Instant Payments market is expected to see growth rate of 32.6% and may see market size of USD26.5 Billion by 2024.

The regular update in report considering latest influencing factors allows industry participant to receive latest edition with additional chapter / commentary dictating latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation.

Market Drivers

• Growing Smartphones Penetration

• Need for Immediate and Quicker Payment Settlement by Consumers End

• Favorable Government Initiatives to Promote Instant Payment Services

Market Trend

• Increasing Demand for Customized Offering and Secure Payment from Customer

• Transition From Card to Cloud

Restraints

• Cut-Throat Competition in the Market

• Payment Security and Data-breach Issues

Opportunities

• Growing Digitization and Internet Penetration in Emerging Countries

• Advancement in Technologies such as Block-chain and Artificial Intelligence

The Global Instant Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (P2P, B2C, C2C, B2B, O2O), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Component (Solutions (Payment Gateway Solution, Payment Processing Solution and Payment Security & Fraud Management), Service (Professional and Managed Services)), Verticals (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and eCommerce, Government, Energy and Utilities, Others (Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Transport, Travel and Hospitality, and Education))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Instant Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Instant Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Instant Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Instant Payments

Chapter 4: Presenting the Instant Payments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Instant Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Instant Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Instant Payments Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

