Dr. Bryan White MD Hospice Explains the Role of a Practicing Internist

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patients from across Texas rely on Dr. Bryan White MD Hospice to treat a number of conditions, but his focus in recent years has been on helping elderly and hospice patients in his community achieve greater health and comfort. Today, he oversees medical care at a number of specialized facilities and serves as one of the state’s premier internists. Below, he helps readers understand what practicing internists do for patients.“Most people are confused about what an internist does, especially because the name sounds like it belongs to a specialist who only treats internal organs,” says Dr. Bryan White MD Hospice. “However, internists are specialized in many aspects of adult health.”Internists don’t treat babies and children as pediatricians would. Instead, they care for patients from their late teens to old age, often remaining their doctor throughout their lives. They’re often confused with family doctors because of their wide knowledge, but internists are specially trained and educated on how to prevent and treat diseases commonly affecting adults.“Think of an internist as a doctor specializing in adult health,” says Dr. Bryan White MD Hospice. “They’re specialists, just like oncologists, cardiologists, and pediatricians, who are especially good at preventing and recognizing adult health complications. They don’t perform surgery or deliver babies. Instead, they make sure all adult patients are in as best condition possible and do all they can to prevent disease.”By thoroughly understanding a range of complex diseases, internists like Dr. Bryan White MD can help patients diagnose complications as soon as possible and prevent the onsets of disease. They understand the most important risk factors involved in disease prevention and can treat chronic illnesses of their adult patients should they arise. Patients can look to internists to diagnose anything as simple as the flu to something as complex as heart disease. They develop strong relationships with their patients and can recommend with credibility any outside resources or medical help needed when treating an illness.“Internists approach adult health broadly but can narrow down their focus to more specialized skills as soon as they encounter a health concern,” says Dr. Bryan White MD Hospice. “They can handle simple and complex complications alike, equipped to handle whatever issues arise in their adult patients’ health.” Practicing internist Dr. Bryan White MD Hospice graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Medicine in 1992 and has been in practice ever since. Dr. White is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, a Diplomate of the Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine, and received a subspecialty board certification by the ABIM in Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

