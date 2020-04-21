SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FG, POPE, and ETFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

FGL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FGL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (“FNF”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FG shareholders can elect to receive $12.50 in cash or 0.2558 shares of FNF common stock for each FG share they own. If you own FNF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/fgl-holdings-inc/



Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ: POPE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ: POPE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of POPE by Rayonier Inc. (“RYN”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, POPE unitholders can elect to receive either: (i) $125 in cash, (ii) 3.29 shares of RYN common stock, or (iii) 3.929 units of Rayonier Operating Partnership LP for each unit of POPE they own, subject to a proration mechanism which will adjust and prorate the cash and equity option to ensure that each POPE unitholder will receive a portion of the merger consideration in cash and a portion in equity. In accordance with the proration mechanism, the current value of the per-unit merger consideration for POPE unitholders is approximately $101.41 based upon RYN’s April 20, 2020 closing price of $23.23. If you own POPE units and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/pope-resources/

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Morgan Stanley (“MS”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ETFC shareholders will receive 1.0432 shares of MS for each ETFC share that they own, which represents implied per-share consideration of only $40.02 based on MS’s April 20, 2020 closing price of $38.36. If you own ETFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/e-trade-financial-corporation/





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.