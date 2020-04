FormFactor to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 6th

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) will report financial results for its 2020 fiscal first quarter on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's conference call on the Investors section of the company's web site at www.formfactor.com . A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The telephone replay will be available through May 13, 2020, 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering confirmation code 5543718. Additionally, the replay will be available on the Investors section of our website, www.formfactor.com .



About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www. formfactor .com .

Investor Contact Stan Finkelstein Investor Relations (925) 290-4321 ir@formfactor.com

FORM-F

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.