Attorney General Moody Urges Floridians Struggling in Isolation to Seek Counseling Not Drugs
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Moody Urges Floridians Struggling in Isolation to Seek Counseling Not Drugs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging Floridians struggling with addiction, loneliness or depression while social distancing to seek help, not drugs. Reports are emerging of an increase in drug overdose calls to first responders in some parts of the state and country during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Many Floridians are fighting two crises—the global COVID-19 pandemic and the national opioid crisis. But just because we are under a statewide stay-at-home order does not mean those struggling with substance abuse disorder must suffer alone. Help is still available, even if some resources are not as conventional as before the pandemic. Virtual counseling and telemedicine are just a few of the newer expanded services permitted under executive orders recently issued to help Floridians stop the spread of COVID-19. Additional resources are available on our website DoseofRealityFL.com.”
Several factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic could be contributing to an increase in drug overdose reports, including:
- Social distancing leading to feelings of loneliness and depression;
- Financial troubles and uncertainty following the unprecedented surge in unemployment;
- Reduced staffing and hours at substance abuse clinics;
- Prescription drug patients self-medicating to avoid trips to the doctor’s office and pharmacy; and
- More users getting high alone and having no one around to help monitor use or administer lifesaving treatment.
The Attorney General launched a first of its kind statewide resource last year to help Floridians join the fight to end the opioid crisis. The Attorney General’s website,DoseofRealityFL.com, is full of individualized tips and resources to help people struggling with substance abuse disorder.
To visit the site, clickhere.
Additionally, Attorney General Moody chaired the Statewide Task Force on Opioid Abuse and continues to aggressively litigate the state’s case against the nation’s largest opioid distributors, manufacturers and pharmacies for their roles in helping fuel the opioid crisis.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.