Monolithic Power Systems to Report First Quarter Results on April 28, 2020

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high performance analog solutions, today announced plans to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



MPS will report its results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th and host its quarterly teleconference at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. This call will be webcast live for all investors and archived on the company's website at www.monolithicpower.com.

To access the teleconference webcast, go to the Investor Relations page of the MPS website at http://ir.monolithicpower.com, and click on the webcast link under “Events and Presentations.” From this site, you can listen to the teleconference, assuming that your computer system is configured properly.

In addition to the webcast replay, a phone replay will be available for seven days after the live call at (404) 537-3406, Conference ID: 5197519.

About Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions. The company was founded by Michael Hsing in 1997 and is based in the United States. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Contact: Bernie Blegen Chief Financial Officer Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. 408-826-0777 investors@monolithicpower.com



