Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- CARMEL, Ind., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA/B) will move its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only format. The change is in response to the public health concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the related protocols implemented by federal, state, and local governments, as well as Protective’s concern for the safety and wellbeing of our participants.



Virtual meeting date and time: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 | 10 a.m. ET

Virtual meeting link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PTVCA2020

Link to vote shares in advance of the virtual meeting: www.proxyvote.com

While shareholders will not attend the 2020 annual meeting in person, the virtual meeting will provide shareholders the ability to participate, vote their shares and ask questions during the audio webcast. Shareholders of record of the Company’s Class A common stock at the close of business on March 16, 2020 who wish to participate can visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PTVCA2020 and enter the 16-digit voting control number found on their proxy card.

An audio replay of the meeting will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual annual meeting, Protective Insurance Corporation urges shareholders to select one of the methods described in the proxy materials to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting.

About the Company

Founded in 1930, Protective Insurance Corporation serves as the publicly-traded holding company for several property-casualty insurance subsidiaries including Protective Insurance Company, Sagamore Insurance Company and Protective Specialty Insurance Company. Through its subsidiaries, the Corporation provides liability and workers’ compensation coverage for trucking and public transportation fleets, along with trucking industry independent contractors. Protective Insurance Corporation is based in Carmel, Indiana. For more information, visit www.protectiveinsurancecorporation.com .

Investor Contact:

John Barnett

(317) 429-2554

investors@protectiveinsurance.com







