There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,557 in the last 365 days.

Teradyne Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

  • Revenue of $704 million in Q1’20, growth of 43% from Q1’19
  • Test revenue grew 50% from Q1’19
  • Industrial Automation revenue declined 9% from Q1’19 on global manufacturing weakness
  • Share repurchase program suspended as of April 1, 2020            
               
  Q1'20   Q1'19   Q4'19  
Revenue (mil) $704   $494   $655  
GAAP EPS $0.97   $0.62   $0.69  
Non-GAAP EPS $1.00   $0.54   $0.88  
                   

/EIN News/ -- NORTH READING, Mass., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $704 million for the first quarter of 2020 of which $484 million was in Semiconductor Test, $116 million in System Test, $60 million in Industrial Automation (IA) and $43 million in Wireless Test. GAAP net income for the first quarter was $176.2 million or $0.97 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the first quarter was $172.5 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other charges, non-cash convertible debt interest, discrete tax adjustments and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

“First quarter sales and earnings were in line with our January guidance through the extraordinary efforts of our operations team, their supply line partners, and our customer support teams,” said CEO and President Mark Jagiela. “Production ramps of recent design wins in our System on a Chip and Memory test units continued as planned and the climate in our test businesses remains cautiously positive. However, our Industrial Automation results were below plan as we faced considerable headwinds from the COVID-19 related impacts on global manufacturing activity.

“While test demand remains strong entering the second quarter and our balance sheet has over $900 million in available cash, the impacts of the global pandemic on short term Test and Industrial Automation demand remain uncertain. As a result, we are prudently managing our cash flow and have suspended our share repurchase program until there is more clarity on the economic front. Our second quarter guidance ranges are broader than usual to reflect that demand and supply uncertainty.”

Guidance for the second quarter of 2020 is revenue of $690 million to $800 million, with GAAP net income of $0.76 to $1.05 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.86 to $1.16 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

Webcast
A conference call to discuss the first quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Wednesday, April 22. Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. A replay will be available on Teradyne’s Investor Relations site at investors.teradyne.com.

Non-GAAP Results
In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest, pension actuarial gains and losses, discrete income tax adjustments, fair value inventory step-up, and restructuring and other, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes fair value inventory step-up. GAAP requires that this item be included in determining gross margin. Non-GAAP gross margin dollar amount and percentage are non-GAAP performance measures that management believes provide useful supplemental information for management and the investor. Management uses non-GAAP gross margin as a performance measure for Teradyne’s current core business and future outlook and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical gross margin results and the gross margin results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then selecting “Financials” and the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, and the impact of the U.S. export and tariff laws. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, or the impact of the U.S. export and tariff laws. There can be no assurance that management’s estimates of Teradyne’s future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved. Additionally, the current dividend program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

On May 16, 2019, Huawei and 68 of its affiliates, including HiSilicon, were added to the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List under U.S. Export Administration Regulations (the “EAR”). This action by the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed new export licensing requirements on exports, re-exports, and in-country transfers of all U.S. - regulated products, software and technology to the designated Huawei entities.  While most of Teradyne’s products are not subject to the EAR and therefore not affected by the Entity List restrictions, some of its products are currently manufactured in the U.S. and thus subject to the Entity List restrictions. Compliance with the current Entity List restrictions has not significantly impacted Teradyne’s sales. There have been recent news reports that the U.S. Department of Commerce plans to modify the U.S. EAR to expand the scope of the regulations to include additional products that would become subject to the Entity List restrictions relating to Huawei and the designated Huawei entities including HiSilicon. These modified regulations, if implemented as currently reported, may impact Teradyne’s sales to third party contract manufacturers used by Huawei and HiSilicon to manufacture and test semiconductor and other electronic devices. Because the business environment for Huawei is both fluid and uncertain, there are also risks that Huawei, HiSilicon and their third party contract manufacturers may have less demand for Teradyne’s products and/or may purchase products from Teradyne’s competitors who are not impacted by the U.S. regulations. Until these or any new regulations become public and effective, Teradyne will not know the extent of the impact on its business with Huawei, HiSilicon and their third party contract manufacturers. However, it is possible that these modified regulations and any other additional regulations that may be implemented by the U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency would have a material impact on Teradyne’s business and financial results.

The global outbreak of the recent novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has resulted in authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, shelter in place orders, and shutdowns.  These measures have impacted and may further impact Teradyne’s workforce and operations, the operations of its customers, and those of its contract manufacturers and suppliers.  Teradyne management believes COVID-19 has adversely impacted its results of operations, including increased costs, but cannot accurately estimate the amount of the impact for Teradyne’s first quarter 2020 financial results and to its future financial results. There is considerable uncertainty regarding the impact on Teradyne’s business from the measures in place and potential future measures, and restrictions on Teradyne’s access to its manufacturing facilities or on its support operations or workforce, or similar limitations for its contractor manufacturers and suppliers, and restrictions or disruptions of transportation, such as reduced availability of transportation and increased border controls or closures, could limit Teradyne’s capacity to meet customer demand and have a material adverse effect on its financial condition and results of operations. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly increased economic and demand uncertainty in Teradyne’s markets. This uncertainty could result in a significant decrease in demand for Teradyne’s products for an uncertain period of time. The spread of COVID-19 has caused Teradyne to modify its business practices (including employee travel, employees working remotely, and cancellation of physical participation in meetings, events and conferences), and the company may take further actions as may be required by government authorities or that it determines are in the best interests of its employees, customers, contract manufacturers and suppliers. There is uncertainty that such measures will be sufficient to mitigate the risks posed by the virus, and Teradyne’s ability to perform critical functions could be harmed. Due to the uncertainty regarding the length, severity and potential business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Teradyne has suspended its stock repurchase program. In January 2020, Teradyne announced its intention to repurchase $250 million in shares in 2020. At this time, Teradyne does not know whether or when it will continue its 2020 repurchase plan or authorize future stock repurchase programs. The degree to which COVID-19 impacts Teradyne’s results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including, but not limited to, the duration and continued spread of the outbreak, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume.

Important factors that could cause actual results, earnings per share, use of cash, dividend payments, repurchases of common stock, or payment of the senior convertible notes to differ materially from those presently expected include: conditions affecting the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Industrial Automation business; increased research and development spending; deterioration of Teradyne’s financial condition; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and related government responses on the market and demand for Teradyne’s products, on its contract manufacturers and supply chain, and on its workforce; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; unexpected cash needs; insufficient cash flow to make required payments and pay the principal amount on the senior convertible notes; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in the company’s best interests; additional U.S. tax regulations or IRS guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed in the U.S. or China; compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei and HiSilicon; and other events, factors and risks disclosed in filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” section of Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements provided by Teradyne in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this release. Teradyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause management’s views to change. However, while Teradyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Teradyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

             
TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR FIRST FISCAL QUARTER OF 2020            
                   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 (In thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
          Quarter Ended
          March 29,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   March 31,
2019
                   
Net revenues   $ 704,355     $ 654,650     $ 494,099  
                   
  Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1)     298,805       271,412       206,464  
                   
Gross profit     405,550       383,238       287,635  
                   
Operating expenses:            
  Selling and administrative     111,388       117,092       102,013  
  Engineering and development     85,159       86,794       76,791  
  Acquired intangible assets amortization     9,891       9,784       10,634  
  Restructuring and other (2)     (7,606 )     (2,088 )     5,112  
  Operating expenses     198,832       211,582       194,550  
                   
Income from operations     206,718       171,656       93,085  
                   
  Interest and other expense (3)     9,649       22,770       (894 )
                   
Income before income taxes     197,069       148,886       93,979  
  Income tax provision (benefit)     20,878       23,811       (15,159 )
Net income   $ 176,191     $ 125,075     $ 109,138  
                   
Net income per common share:            
Basic       $ 1.06     $ 0.75     $ 0.63  
Diluted       $ 0.97     $ 0.69     $ 0.62  
                   
Weighted average common shares - basic     166,589       167,286       173,532  
                   
Weighted average common shares - diluted (4)     180,736       181,780       176,972  
                   
                   
Cash dividend declared per common share   $ 0.10     $ 0.09     $ 0.09  
                   
                   
                   
(1 Cost of revenues includes:   Quarter Ended
          March 29,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   March 31,
2019
  Provision for excess and obsolete inventory   $ 4,057     $ 6,396     $ 2,397  
  Sale of previously written down inventory     (1,077 )     (1,222 )     (778 )
  Inventory step-up     118       64       -  
          $ 3,098     $ 5,238     $ 1,619  
                   
                   
(2 Restructuring and other consists of:   Quarter Ended
          March 29,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   March 31,
2019
  Contingent consideration fair value adjustment   $ (10,020 )   $ (2,796 )   $ 2,970  
  Acquisition related expenses and compensation     1,358       248       1,343  
  Employee severance     728       460       799  
  Other     328       -       -  
          $ (7,606 )   $ (2,088 )   $ 5,112  
                   
                   
(3 Interest and other includes:   Quarter Ended
          March 29,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   March 31,
2019
  RealWear investment impairment   $ -     $ 15,000     $ -  
  Non-cash convertible debt interest     3,540       3,496       3,368  
  Pension actuarial loss     -       7,727       -  
          $ 3,540     $ 26,223     $ 3,368  
                   
                   
(4 Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended March 29, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, 7.3 million, 7.3 million and 2.2 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the three months ended March 29, 2020, and December 31, 2019, diluted shares also included 5.5 million and 5.4 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.
                   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)            
                   
          March 29,
2020		   December 31,
2019		    
                   
Assets                
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 593,494     $ 773,924      
  Marketable securities     211,001       137,303      
  Accounts receivable, net     487,365       362,368      
  Inventories, net     182,978       196,691      
  Prepayments and other current assets     227,740       188,598      
  Total current assets     1,702,578       1,658,884      
                   
  Property, plant and equipment, net     332,241       320,216      
  Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     58,808       57,539      
  Marketable securities     100,513       104,490      
  Deferred tax assets     74,493       75,185      
  Retirement plans assets     18,229       18,457      
  Other assets     9,272       10,332      
  Acquired intangible assets, net     114,321       125,480      
  Goodwill     409,933       416,431      
                   
  Total assets       $ 2,820,388     $ 2,787,014      
                   
Liabilities              
  Accounts payable   $ 129,633     $ 126,617      
  Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings     119,226       163,883      
  Deferred revenue and customer advances     98,815       104,876      
  Other accrued liabilities     87,274       70,871      
  Operating lease liabilities     19,591       19,476      
  Contingent consideration     662       9,106      
  Income taxes payable     58,760       44,200      
                   
  Total current liabilities     513,961       539,029      
                   
  Retirement plans liabilities     125,970       134,471      
  Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances     50,791       45,974      
  Deferred tax liabilities     11,628       14,070      
  Long-term other accrued liabilities     19,941       19,535      
  Long-term contingent consideration     19,810       30,599      
  Long-term operating lease liabilities     46,328       45,849      
  Long-term income taxes payable     82,820       82,642      
  Debt       398,466       394,687      
                   
  Total liabilities         1,269,715       1,306,856      
                   
Shareholders' equity     1,550,673       1,480,158      
                   
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,820,388     $ 2,787,014      
                   
                   
                   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)        
                   
          Quarter Ended    
          March 29,
2020		   March 31,
2019		    
Cash flows from operating activities:            
  Net income   $ 176,191     $ 109,138      
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
  Depreciation     18,489       16,651      
  Amortization     13,391       12,942      
  Stock-based compensation     10,460       9,474      
  Provision for excess and obsolete inventory     4,057       2,397      
  Losses (gains) on investments     4,657       (2,828 )    
  Deferred taxes     (1,825 )     1,206      
  Contingent consideration fair value adjustment     (10,020 )     2,970      
  Other     503       219      
                   
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:          
  Accounts receivable     (126,779 )     (41,706 )    
  Inventories     15,818       (2,917 )    
  Prepayments and other assets     (39,620 )     (18,648 )    
  Accounts payable and other liabilities     (35,323 )     (53,323 )    
  Deferred revenue and customer advances     (913 )     6,455      
  Retirement plans contributions     (1,262 )     (1,210 )    
  Income taxes     15,278       (22,804 )    
Net cash provided by operating activities     43,102       18,016      
                   
Cash flows from investing activities:            
  Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (36,700 )     (25,711 )    
  Purchases of marketable securities     (187,119 )     (375,184 )    
  Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities     98,457       141,201      
  Proceeds from sales of marketable securities     15,005       5,440      
  Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     149       (6,970 )    
  Proceeds from life insurance     -       273      
Net cash used for investing activities     (110,208 )     (260,951 )    
                   
Cash flows from financing activities:            
  Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans      12,752       14,268      
  Repurchase of common stock     (79,039 )     (156,468 )    
  Dividend payments     (16,686 )     (15,627 )    
  Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards      (22,070 )     (14,318 )    
  Payments of contingent consideration     (8,852 )     (27,615 )    
Net cash used for financing activities     (113,895 )     (199,760 )    
                   
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     571       (329 )    
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (180,430 )     (443,024 )    
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     773,924       926,752      
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 593,494     $ 483,728      
                   

 


                                               
GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation             
                                                     
(In millions, except per share amounts)     
                        Quarter Ended                        
        March 29, 2020   % of Net Revenues           December 31, 2019   % of Net Revenues           March 31, 2019   % of Net Revenues        
                                                     
Net revenues   $ 704.4                 $ 654.7                 $ 494.1              
                                                     
Gross profit GAAP and non-GAAP $ 405.6       57.6 %           $ 383.2     58.5 %           $ 287.6     58.2 %        
  Inventory step-up   0.1       0.0 %             0.1     0.0 %             -     -          
Gross profit non-GAAP $ 405.7       57.6 %           $ 383.3     58.5 %           $ 287.6     58.2 %        
                                                     
Income from operations - GAAP $ 206.7       29.3 %           $ 171.7     26.2 %           $ 93.1     18.8 %        
  Acquired intangible assets amortization   9.9       1.4 %             9.8     1.5 %             10.6     2.1 %        
  Restructuring and other (1)   (7.6 )     -1.1 %             (2.1 )   -0.3 %             5.1     1.0 %        
  Inventory step-up   0.1       0.0 %             0.1     0.0 %             -     -          
Income from operations - non-GAAP $ 209.1       29.7 %           $ 179.5     27.4 %           $ 108.8     22.0 %        
                                                     
                Net Income per Common Share           Net Income per Common Share           Net Income per Common Share
        March 29, 2020   % of Net Revenues   Basic   Diluted   December 31, 2019   % of Net Revenues   Basic   Diluted   March 31, 2019   % of Net Revenues   Basic   Diluted
Net income - GAAP $ 176.2       25.0 %   $ 1.06     $ 0.97     $ 125.1     19.1 %   $ 0.75     $ 0.69     $ 109.1     22.1 %   $ 0.63     $ 0.62  
  Acquired intangible assets amortization   9.9       1.4 %     0.06       0.05       9.8     1.5 %     0.06       0.05       10.6     2.1 %     0.06       0.06  
  Interest and other (2)   3.5       0.5 %     0.02       0.02       18.5     2.8 %     0.11       0.10       3.4     0.7 %     0.02       0.02  
  Restructuring and other (1)   (7.6 )     -1.1 %     (0.05 )     (0.04 )     (2.1 )   -0.3 %     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     5.1     1.0 %     0.03       0.03  
  Pension mark-to-market adjustment (2)   -       -       -       -       7.7     1.2 %     0.05       0.04       -     -       -       -  
  Inventory step-up   0.1       0.0 %     0.00       0.00       0.1     0.0 %     0.00       0.00       -     -       -       -  
  Exclude discrete tax adjustments (3)   (7.7 )     -1.1 %     (0.05 )     (0.04 )     1.4     0.2 %     0.01       0.01       (30.1 )   -6.1 %     (0.17 )     (0.17 )
  Non-GAAP tax adjustments   (1.9 )     -0.3 %     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (7.8 )   -1.2 %     (0.05 )     (0.04 )     (3.5 )   -0.7 %     (0.02 )     (0.02 )
  Convertible share adjustment (4)   -       -       -       0.04       -     -       -       0.03       -     -       -       0.01  
Net income - non-GAAP (4) $ 172.5       24.5 %   $ 1.04     $ 1.00     $ 152.7     23.3 %   $ 0.91     $ 0.88     $ 94.6     19.1 %   $ 0.55     $ 0.54  
                                                     
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic   166.6                   167.3                   173.5              
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted   180.7                   181.8                   177.0              
  Exclude dilutive shares related to convertible note transaction       (7.3 )                 (7.3 )                 (2.2 )            
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted   173.4                   174.5                   174.8              
                                                     
                                                     
(1 Restructuring and other consists of:                                              
        Quarter Ended            
        March 29, 2020               December 31, 2019               March 31, 2019            
  Contingent consideration fair value adjustment   $ (10.0 )               $ (2.8 )               $ 3.0              
  Acquisition related expenses and compensation     1.4                   0.2                   1.3              
  Employee severance     0.7                   0.5                   0.8              
  Other       0.3                   -                   -              
        $ (7.6 )               $ (2.1 )               $ 5.1              
                                                     
(2 For the quarters ended March 29, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, adjustment to exclude non-cash convertible debt interest expense. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, adjustment to exclude actuarial loss recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting and adjustment to exclude RealWear $15.0 million investment impairment.          
                                                     
(3 For the quarters ended March 29, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, adjustment to exclude discrete income tax items. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, income tax (benefit) provision includes a $26 million tax benefit from the release of uncertain tax position reserves due to the IRS completion of its audit of Teradyne's 2015 Federal tax return.          
                                                     
(4 For the quarters ended March 29, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation adds back $1.3 million of convertible debt interest expense to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares include 5.5 million and 5.4 million shares, respectively, related to the convertible debt hedge transaction.          
                                                     
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Second Quarter 2020 guidance:     
                                                     
GAAP and non-GAAP second quarter revenue guidance:     $690 million to $800 million                                    
GAAP net income per diluted share     $ 0.76     $ 1.05                                      
  Exclude acquired intangible assets amortization       0.06       0.06                                      
  Exclude non-cash convertible debt interest       0.02       0.02                                      
  Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments       (0.02 )     (0.02 )                                    
  Convertible share adjustment       0.04       0.05                                      
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share     $ 0.86     $ 1.16                                      
                                                     
For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Teradyne's homepage at: teradyne.com.         
  Contact: Teradyne, Inc.                                              
    Andy Blanchard 978-370-2425                                 
    Vice President of Corporate Relations                                 

 

 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.