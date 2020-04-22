Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, Starring in New Film About The Power of Thought

Marie Diamond on How thoughts Become Things

“How Thoughts Become Things” will be released on April 24th. The film brings an insightful view on some of the few of concepts holding back many people.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This spring, Marie Diamond, global transformational teacher, is co-starring in an exciting movie about the power of thought. “How Thoughts Become Things” brings an insightful view on some of the few of concepts that are holding back many people. The COVID-19 pandemic has most people isolated in their homes alone with their thoughts. Many psychologists and medical professionals have expressed concerns that many will suffer from depression and other mental challenges due to the social isolation. While the media and other sources are reporting on the damages of the coronavirus, few are taking into consideration the effect that is taking place on our mindset and thinking. The film was born from the foundation of another film Marie Diamond starred in, “The Secret”, a film about letting people be aware of a powerful phenomenon in our universe called “The Law of Attraction”. The cast has reunited for another outing at looking at the human mind.

“Many of us were featured in the hit movie ‘The Secret’ and became very good friends,” states Marie Diamond. “We saw a need to expand on a few of concepts that were heavily holding many entrepreneurs back from destined success. One of those concepts was the power of thought and what to do with that thought. We noticed a large success division between those that understood that power, and those that did not. That is how the movie began.”

The film “How Thoughts Become Things” is revealing strategies that is providing many with hope and optimism. Most people are considering this a follow up to the 2006 law of attraction movie, “The Secret.” “How Thoughts Become Things” reveals the ways our thoughts can create hope, excitement, enthusiasm and the adverse effect of depression, fear, frustration and doubt. Armed with practical strategies on how to guide your thoughts to productive and powerful results in reality, the film experts suspect this film will be a valuable tool in resetting during the pandemic.

“We gathered several of the top thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and cast from The Secret, to bring you value beyond any other movie of its kind. Learn how thoughts can indeed have an effect on your income, relationships, health, spirituality and even your connection to yourself,” concludes Marie Diamond.

The film features Marie Diamond, Bob Proctor, Denis Waitley, John Demartini, Joe Vitale, John Assaraf, Douglas Vermeeren, Travis Fox, Karen Perkins, Meagan Fettes and Marina Bruni.

“How Thoughts Become Things” will be released on April 24th. You will be able to watch it here: https://thisistheway.ositracker.com/154024/11344

-----------------------------

Marie Diamond

https://mariediamond.com/about-me/

Since her childhood experience, Marie Diamond has lived like a Magical Live. Her life reads like a magical story where she manifested her most incredible dreams, living in all her favorite places in the world, meeting and helping millions of people worldwide. For the last 25 years she has been the Spiritual mentor and Feng Shui Master of hundreds of thousands of students worldwide, top public speakers, international best-selling authors, celebrities in the music and movie industry, politicians and top athletes.

She has become a global household name in the field of the Law of Attraction and Self Help, using the Energy Systems of Feng Shui, Dowsing, Law of Attraction and Meditation. Recognized as a Global Energy master, she is known for her love for people and her ability to explain very complicated spiritual and energy knowledge in a practical and down to earth way. She is a successful spiritual businesswoman that loves being a mom of 3 children and enjoying her journey with her husband of 30 years.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.