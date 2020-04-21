TFI International Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, held its Annual Meeting of shareholders earlier today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of TFI International by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:



NAME FOR WITHHELD Number % Number % Leslie Abi-Karam 65,543,552 99.93 44,009 0.07 Alain Bédard 61,580,712 93.89 4,006,849 6.11 André Bérard 60,898,905 92.85 4,688,656 7.15 Lucien Bouchard 61,890,250 94.36 3,697,311 5.64 Diane Giard 65,431,630 99.76 155,931 0.24 Richard Guay 59,976,773 91.45 5,610,788 8.55 Debra Kelly-Ennis 65,433,149 99.76 154,412 0.24 Neil D. Manning 63,749,023 97.20 1,838,538 2.80 Arun Nayar 65,392,543 99.70 195,018 0.30 Joey Saputo 61,597,135 93.92 3,990,426 6.08

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

Package and Courier;

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

For further information:

Alain Bédard

Chairman, President and CEO

TFI International Inc.

647-729-4079

abedard@tfiintl.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.