National Bank Holdings Corporation announces change in location for 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) today announced that its Annual Shareholders Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time will now be conducted virtually, via an online webcast. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the company has decided against holding an in-person meeting to help ensure the health and wellbeing of shareholders and associates.



Shareholders can find additional information about the Annual Shareholders Meeting in supplemental proxy materials filed with the SEC and on the Company’s website at www.nationalbankholdings.com .

Any shareholder of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2020 can participate in the virtual meeting on May 5, 2020. To access the online meeting, enter the following web address: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NBHC2020. Shareholders will need to enter the 16-digit control number indicated on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice.

Shareholders are urged to vote in advance of the meeting, regardless of whether they plan to participate in the virtual meeting on May 5, 2020. Instructions regarding how to vote were included in the proxy materials provided to shareholders.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to shareholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 101 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Texas and Utah. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri and Hillcrest Bank in New Mexico, Texas and Utah. It also operates as Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com .

