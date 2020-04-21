Harsco Announces Results of 65th Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corp. (NYSE: HSC) announced the results of its 65th Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held virtually today.



Stockholders approved the election of all eight nominees to the Board of Directors to serve until the 2021 Annual Meeting and ratified the Audit Committee’s appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors for the year ending December 31, 2020. Stockholders also approved the non-binding advisory vote on named executive officer compensation and an amendment to the Harsco Corporation 2013 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

Investor Contact

David Martin

717.612.5628

damartin@harsco.com

Media Contact

Jay Cooney

717.730.3683

jcooney@harsco.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.