Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per common share, payable July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2020.



“The strength of our investment-grade balance sheet profile, liquidity and strong cash flow generation gives us confidence in our ability to maintain our dividend and generate value for our shareholders through this challenging time,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 59 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

