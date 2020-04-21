There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,542 in the last 365 days.

SouthCrest Financial Group Reports Preliminary 1Q20 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $1.04 million or $0.13/share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.  Excluding non-core items, core earnings were $1.00 million, or $0.13/share.  Total net income is down 15% from 1Q19, but core EPS only declined $0.01/share from $0.14 in the year ago quarter.

“Most importantly, I would like to say how proud I am of our employees at SouthCrest who have performed amazingly well during this time of real hardship.  Our customer facing teams have handled every transaction as safely as possible.  Our operational and IT teams have supported their internal customers with efficiency and patience.  And finally our leadership has worked tirelessly to make sure we make every new decision with as much knowledge and forethought as possible.”

“Financially, the first quarter was a challenge due to the changes in the interest rate environment that occurred starting in late February, and accelerated with the FOMC’s rate cut decisions in March.  We do remain comfortable with our current capital and balance sheet position, but we will remain appropriately conservative until there is more transparency in the economic outlook and potential credit costs for the remainder of 2020.  Importantly, we were able to take advantage of some of the pricing dislocation that occurred in municipal bonds in late March, which should partially offset the negative impact to revenues from the rate cuts.”

The Company also is announcing that it will pay the regular quarterly dividend of $0.05/share on May 14, 2020 to shareholders of record April 30, 2020.

Total assets increased to $577.7 million vs. $556.0 million in 4Q19, due to both an increase in deposits and an increase in wholesale funding, and vs. $542.6 million in 1Q19.  Wholesale funding increased during the quarter to partially fund the increased purchases of municipal bonds.  Loan growth was slightly below plan for the quarter with total loans outstanding finishing at $336.1 million vs. $334.6 million at the end of 4Q19 and $315.3 million in the year ago quarter.  The cost of funds was up 3bps to 0.58%, from 0.55% in 4Q19 due to the lower day count and the increase in wholesale funding.

The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank was effectively flat with 4Q19 at to 9.62% from 9.63%.  On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $7.09 per share, up from $6.83 at the end of 2019.  This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates.  Currently, the positive impact to TBV by OCI is $0.28/share vs. $0.09/share at the end of 4Q19.    The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 7.888 million shares, comprised of 5.833 million common shares and 2.055 million preferred shares.

Asset quality ratios remained effectively flat with the prior quarter, with NPAs to assets increasing to 0.80% vs. 0.77% in 4Q19.  As of December 31, 2019 the Company’s OREO balances were $529,000.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over half a billion dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA.  The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A.  The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services. 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected.  Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors.  You should not rely upon forward-looking statements, as they are inherently unlikely to occur, and we do not assume any liability to update or correct any forward-looking statements that we make.

Andy Borrmann
Chief Financial Officer
678.734.3505

                               
Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited)                              
    Q1 2019     Q2 2019     Q3 2019     Q4 2019     Q1 2020
  
Interest Income            
Loans            
Construction and Development $609   $603   $636   $669   $744  
Commercial Real Estate   1,800     1,834     2,037     2,030     1,856  
Commercial Loans   458     429     446     645     553  
Multi Family   19     32     27     28     21  
Residential Mortgage   1,176     1,101     991     1,029     904  
Consumer Loans   41     41     41     34     36  
County/Municipal Loans   25     22     22     24     34  
Loss Share Loans   62     61     61     58     46  
Investment Securities            
Federal Funds/Overnight Funds $82   $88   $107   $77   $129  
Bank Owned CDs   7     6     6     2     0  
Investment Securities   1,168     1,111     950     996     1,023  
Total Interest Income $5,447   $5,329   $5,324   $5,592   $5,346  
             
Total Interest Expense $746   $759   $658   $699   $769  
Net Interest Income $4,701   $4,570   $4,666   $4,893   $4,577  
Provision for Loan Losses   0     0     39     0     150  
Net Interest Income after Loan Losses $4,701   $4,570   $4,627   $4,893   $4,427  
Other Income            
Service Charges on Deposits $156   $153   $148   $144   $138  
NSF/Overdraft Fees   309     310     356     348     305  
Other Service Charges   65     70     78     95     64  
ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income   255     284     278     271     247  
Other Income   204     131     308     268     238  
Total Other Income $989   $947   $1,169   $1,186   $992  
Non-Interest Expense            
Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R) $1,849   $1,842   $1,856   $2,140   $1,940  
Employee Benefits   419     370     391     379     412  
Occupancy & FF&E Expense   621     570     564     529     503  
Professional Fees   170     274     152     149     141  
Data Processing   481     488     497     502     488  
Other Expense   649     613     505     667     632  
Total Noninterest Expenses $4,189   $4,157   $3,963   $4,366   $4,116  
Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $1,501   $1,360   $1,832   $1,713   $1,303  
Income Taxes   321     315     417     389     265  
Net Income $1,180   $1,045   $1,414   $1,323   $1,038  


                               
Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited)    
Assets   Q1 2019     Q2 2019     Q3 2019     Q4 2019     Q1 2020  
Current Assets          
Cash & Due from Bank $20,243   $30,930   $13,758   $38,555   $19,845  
Federal Funds/Overnight Funds   1,718     0     0     5,215     0  
Bank Owned CDs   1,322     1,322     1,069     77     0  
Investment Securities   161,561     141,013     139,907     139,880     184,377  
Total Current Assets $184,844   $173,265   $154,733   $183,727   $204,222  
           
Loans          
Construction and Development $41,777   $40,040   $43,661   $47,593   $56,430  
Commercial Real Estate   144,178     153,527     155,397     146,287     142,610  
Commercial Loans   28,177     28,036     42,921     53,833     53,383  
Multi Family   1,438     1,970     1,939     1,611     1,601  
Residential Mortgage   92,405     85,064     80,391     77,772     73,778  
Consumer Loans   1,086     1,384     1,022     830     2,144  
County/Municipal Loans   2,301     2,037     2,037     3,109     3,732  
Loss Share Loans   3,975     3,933     3,859     3,601     2,451  
Total Loans $315,337   $315,991   $331,227   $334,488   $334,488  
Allowance for Loss   (2,968 )   (3,022 )   (3,073 )   (3,039 )   (3,184 )
Net Loans $312,369   $312,698   $328,154   $331,596   $331,596  
OREO   670     575     0     497     529  
FDIC Indemnification   0     0     0     0     0  
BOLI   22,039     22,186     22,323     22,456     22,583  
Fixed Assets, net   9,268     9,180     8,982     8,862     8,705  
Intangible Assets   107     100     96     84     80  
Other Assets   13,336     10,083     9,424     8,740     8,604  
Total Assets $542,633   $528,503   $523,711   $555,960   $577,669  
                               
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits          
DDAs $99,896   $98,229   $94,680   $103,154   $96,517  
Interest Bearing Demand   59,270     59,606     63,386     87,685     85,746  
Celebration Checking   102,617     100,950     97,277     98,558     103,718  
Money Market Accts   49,584     33,080     32,382     33,888     37,693  
Savings   44,152     44,407     44,383     44,370     44,516  
CDs Less Than $100k   56,664     56,256     56,543     54,228     53,616  
CDs Greater than $100k   39,867     38,854     41,846     43,404     47,259  
Total Deposits $452,054   $431,382   $430,497   $465,288   $469,064  


Other Liabilities   2,492     2,583     2,516     2,143     2,415  
Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding)   30,000     33,795     33,429     34,697     50,228  
Total Liabilities $484,546   $467,760   $466,443   $502,127   $521,708  
Total Equity   58,087     60,743     57,268     53,833     55,961  
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $542,633   $528,503   $523,711   $555,960   $577,669  


Ratios      
  Q1 2019   Q2 2019   Q3 2019   Q4 2019   Q1 2020  
ROAA 0.86%   0.78%   1.09%   0.98%   0.75%  
ROAE 8.32%   7.04%   10.10%   9.52%   7.30%  
NPAs/Assets (Core) 0.92%   1.09%   1.00%   0.77%   0.80%  
Est. T1 Leverage (Bank) 9.46%   9.95%   9.65%   9.63%   9.62%  
Total Common Shares 6,198,632   6,360,273   5,849,101   5,832,793   5,832,793  
Total Preferred Shares 2,223,360   2,061,719   2,058,121   2,054,759   2,054,759  
Total Common Equiv. Shares 8,421,992   8,421,992   7,907,222   7,887,552   7,887,552  
NIM (Bank) 3.79%   3.74%   3.92%   4.03%   3.65%  
Cost of Deposits 0.49%   0.51%   0.54%   0.53%   0.54%  
Loan/Deposit 69.5%   73.0%   76.7%   71.9%   71.6%  
Employees 105   106   103   105   104  
Loans in Atlanta MSA 66.0%   67.4%   76.8%   77.5%   78.2%  


Primary Logo

