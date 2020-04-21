SouthCrest Financial Group Reports Preliminary 1Q20 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $1.04 million or $0.13/share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Excluding non-core items, core earnings were $1.00 million, or $0.13/share. Total net income is down 15% from 1Q19, but core EPS only declined $0.01/share from $0.14 in the year ago quarter.



“Most importantly, I would like to say how proud I am of our employees at SouthCrest who have performed amazingly well during this time of real hardship. Our customer facing teams have handled every transaction as safely as possible. Our operational and IT teams have supported their internal customers with efficiency and patience. And finally our leadership has worked tirelessly to make sure we make every new decision with as much knowledge and forethought as possible.”

“Financially, the first quarter was a challenge due to the changes in the interest rate environment that occurred starting in late February, and accelerated with the FOMC’s rate cut decisions in March. We do remain comfortable with our current capital and balance sheet position, but we will remain appropriately conservative until there is more transparency in the economic outlook and potential credit costs for the remainder of 2020. Importantly, we were able to take advantage of some of the pricing dislocation that occurred in municipal bonds in late March, which should partially offset the negative impact to revenues from the rate cuts.”

The Company also is announcing that it will pay the regular quarterly dividend of $0.05/share on May 14, 2020 to shareholders of record April 30, 2020.

Total assets increased to $577.7 million vs. $556.0 million in 4Q19, due to both an increase in deposits and an increase in wholesale funding, and vs. $542.6 million in 1Q19. Wholesale funding increased during the quarter to partially fund the increased purchases of municipal bonds. Loan growth was slightly below plan for the quarter with total loans outstanding finishing at $336.1 million vs. $334.6 million at the end of 4Q19 and $315.3 million in the year ago quarter. The cost of funds was up 3bps to 0.58%, from 0.55% in 4Q19 due to the lower day count and the increase in wholesale funding.

The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank was effectively flat with 4Q19 at to 9.62% from 9.63%. On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $7.09 per share, up from $6.83 at the end of 2019. This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates. Currently, the positive impact to TBV by OCI is $0.28/share vs. $0.09/share at the end of 4Q19. The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 7.888 million shares, comprised of 5.833 million common shares and 2.055 million preferred shares.

Asset quality ratios remained effectively flat with the prior quarter, with NPAs to assets increasing to 0.80% vs. 0.77% in 4Q19. As of December 31, 2019 the Company’s OREO balances were $529,000.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over half a billion dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements, as they are inherently unlikely to occur, and we do not assume any liability to update or correct any forward-looking statements that we make.

Andy Borrmann

Chief Financial Officer

678.734.3505

Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020

Interest Income Loans Construction and Development $609 $603 $636 $669 $744 Commercial Real Estate 1,800 1,834 2,037 2,030 1,856 Commercial Loans 458 429 446 645 553 Multi Family 19 32 27 28 21 Residential Mortgage 1,176 1,101 991 1,029 904 Consumer Loans 41 41 41 34 36 County/Municipal Loans 25 22 22 24 34 Loss Share Loans 62 61 61 58 46 Investment Securities Federal Funds/Overnight Funds $82 $88 $107 $77 $129 Bank Owned CDs 7 6 6 2 0 Investment Securities 1,168 1,111 950 996 1,023 Total Interest Income $5,447 $5,329 $5,324 $5,592 $5,346 Total Interest Expense $746 $759 $658 $699 $769 Net Interest Income $4,701 $4,570 $4,666 $4,893 $4,577 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 39 0 150 Net Interest Income after Loan Losses $4,701 $4,570 $4,627 $4,893 $4,427 Other Income Service Charges on Deposits $156 $153 $148 $144 $138 NSF/Overdraft Fees 309 310 356 348 305 Other Service Charges 65 70 78 95 64 ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income 255 284 278 271 247 Other Income 204 131 308 268 238 Total Other Income $989 $947 $1,169 $1,186 $992 Non-Interest Expense Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R) $1,849 $1,842 $1,856 $2,140 $1,940 Employee Benefits 419 370 391 379 412 Occupancy & FF&E Expense 621 570 564 529 503 Professional Fees 170 274 152 149 141 Data Processing 481 488 497 502 488 Other Expense 649 613 505 667 632 Total Noninterest Expenses $4,189 $4,157 $3,963 $4,366 $4,116 Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $1,501 $1,360 $1,832 $1,713 $1,303 Income Taxes 321 315 417 389 265 Net Income $1,180 $1,045 $1,414 $1,323 $1,038





Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited) Assets Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Current Assets Cash & Due from Bank $20,243 $30,930 $13,758 $38,555 $19,845 Federal Funds/Overnight Funds 1,718 0 0 5,215 0 Bank Owned CDs 1,322 1,322 1,069 77 0 Investment Securities 161,561 141,013 139,907 139,880 184,377 Total Current Assets $184,844 $173,265 $154,733 $183,727 $204,222 Loans Construction and Development $41,777 $40,040 $43,661 $47,593 $56,430 Commercial Real Estate 144,178 153,527 155,397 146,287 142,610 Commercial Loans 28,177 28,036 42,921 53,833 53,383 Multi Family 1,438 1,970 1,939 1,611 1,601 Residential Mortgage 92,405 85,064 80,391 77,772 73,778 Consumer Loans 1,086 1,384 1,022 830 2,144 County/Municipal Loans 2,301 2,037 2,037 3,109 3,732 Loss Share Loans 3,975 3,933 3,859 3,601 2,451 Total Loans $315,337 $315,991 $331,227 $334,488 $334,488 Allowance for Loss (2,968 ) (3,022 ) (3,073 ) (3,039 ) (3,184 ) Net Loans $312,369 $312,698 $328,154 $331,596 $331,596 OREO 670 575 0 497 529 FDIC Indemnification 0 0 0 0 0 BOLI 22,039 22,186 22,323 22,456 22,583 Fixed Assets, net 9,268 9,180 8,982 8,862 8,705 Intangible Assets 107 100 96 84 80 Other Assets 13,336 10,083 9,424 8,740 8,604 Total Assets $542,633 $528,503 $523,711 $555,960 $577,669 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits DDAs $99,896 $98,229 $94,680 $103,154 $96,517 Interest Bearing Demand 59,270 59,606 63,386 87,685 85,746 Celebration Checking 102,617 100,950 97,277 98,558 103,718 Money Market Accts 49,584 33,080 32,382 33,888 37,693 Savings 44,152 44,407 44,383 44,370 44,516 CDs Less Than $100k 56,664 56,256 56,543 54,228 53,616 CDs Greater than $100k 39,867 38,854 41,846 43,404 47,259 Total Deposits $452,054 $431,382 $430,497 $465,288 $469,064





Other Liabilities 2,492 2,583 2,516 2,143 2,415 Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding) 30,000 33,795 33,429 34,697 50,228 Total Liabilities $484,546 $467,760 $466,443 $502,127 $521,708 Total Equity 58,087 60,743 57,268 53,833 55,961 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $542,633 $528,503 $523,711 $555,960 $577,669





Ratios Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 ROAA 0.86% 0.78% 1.09% 0.98% 0.75% ROAE 8.32% 7.04% 10.10% 9.52% 7.30% NPAs/Assets (Core) 0.92% 1.09% 1.00% 0.77% 0.80% Est. T1 Leverage (Bank) 9.46% 9.95% 9.65% 9.63% 9.62% Total Common Shares 6,198,632 6,360,273 5,849,101 5,832,793 5,832,793 Total Preferred Shares 2,223,360 2,061,719 2,058,121 2,054,759 2,054,759 Total Common Equiv. Shares 8,421,992 8,421,992 7,907,222 7,887,552 7,887,552 NIM (Bank) 3.79% 3.74% 3.92% 4.03% 3.65% Cost of Deposits 0.49% 0.51% 0.54% 0.53% 0.54% Loan/Deposit 69.5% 73.0% 76.7% 71.9% 71.6% Employees 105 106 103 105 104 Loans in Atlanta MSA 66.0% 67.4% 76.8% 77.5% 78.2%







