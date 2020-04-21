Sean Glasser Launches New Scholarship Program

The Sean Glasser Scholarship Program will offer one scholarship of $2,000 USD

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sean Glasser is proud to announce the launch of a new scholarship initiative for business and engineering students. The Sean Glasser Scholarship Program will offer one scholarship of $2,000 to the successful candidate.Sean Glasser is the co-founder and CEO of BLUETRACK Inc., a leading manufacturer and seller of health, safety & stress related products.In order to be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must be pursuing a degree in business or engineering at a college or university in the U.S. Applicants will be required to submit an acceptance letter from their educational institution or other proof of enrollment.As part of their submissions, applicants must also write and submit a 500-word essay explaining how they believe new entrepreneurs and competition in the marketplace help consumers and what areas of our economy may benefit from more competition.Applications will be accepted until May 23, 2020.Sean Glasser thanks all applicants for their submissions and wishes them and their families good health and safety during this challenging time.For more information, please visit https://seanglasserscholarship.com/ About Sean GlasserSean Glasser is the founder and CEO of BLUETRACK Inc., which manufactures and sells health, safety and stress related products. With hopes of becoming an FBI agent and pursuing his Criminal Justice degree, Sean Glasser opened a small e-commerce site his sophomore year of college with only $600. He grew it while in school and upon graduation added a print shop with a college friend. Eventually, BLUETRACK expanded to become one of the world's leading sources of stress balls. The company is currently supplying police depts and hospitals with sanitizer and American made masks during these trying times. BLUETRACK has a loyal base of 40,000 customers, including big names like Google, Nike, Netflix, and Disney among others. The company is continuing to expand its offerings and will be opening a new corporate headquarters in Montclair, New Jersey in late 2020.



